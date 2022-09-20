News

Presidential Poll: INEC clears Tinubu, Atiku, Obi, 15 others

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has given final clearance to the 18 candidates nominated by the registered political parties, to contest next year’s presidential election.

The Commission also said 4, 223 candidates have been cleared to contest various positions in the National Assembly.

The breakdown of this figure showed that 1, 101 are vying for the 109 seats in the Senate while 3,122 are contesting for the 360 House of Representatives positions.

Among presidential candidates cleared by INEC, according to a statement by the National Commissioner Festus Okoye, included the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, despite the case instituted in the court challenging the claims he submitted with his nomination form.

The candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, his Labour Party (LP) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) counterparts, Mr. Peter Obi and Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, respectively, were also cleared.

A Federal High Court in Abuja, on Monday, refused to disqualify Tinubu and Obi for using ‘placeholders’ as running mates before substituting them with substantive candidates. The suit was filed by the PDP.

Okoye explained that the list published contained: “The names of candidates validly nominated for national elections at the close of party primaries and the period earmarked for withdrawal and substitution of candidates.”

He, however, stated that in accordance with section 31 of the Electoral Act, voluntary withdrawn candidates within the stipulated period allowed, and substituted by their parties, were cleared to contest.

Okoye, however, warned that no withdrawal or substitution of candidates would further be “allowed except in the event of death as provided in section 34(1) of the Electoral Act or pursuant to an order of a court of competent jurisdiction.”

INEC had given July 15 as the last day of substitution of candidates for national elections, and August 12 for state elections.

According to the list, David Umahi, governor of Ebonyi, is the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for Ebonyi south, while for Yobe north district, there is no senatorial candidate listed for the APC.

For Yobe north, there has been some controversy over the APC senatorial ticket, and the matter is currently in court.

At a primary organised by the party in May, Bashir Machina had won unopposed, but Ahmad Lawan, senate president, was said to have participated in another primary organised by the APC, after he contested the party’s presidential ticket and lost in June.

Meanwhile, Godswill Akpabio, former minister of Niger Delta affairs, also made the final list as the APC candidate for Akwa Ibom north-west.

The National Commissioner disclosed that the final list of candidates for state elections (governorship and state constituencies) would be published on October 4.

He stated that INEC was aware: “That not all the political parties conducted primaries in all the constituencies, submitted the particulars of candidates that emerged from valid primaries or substituted their candidates after fresh primaries within 14 days as provided in section 33 of the Electoral Act.

“This has led to numerous litigations, some of which are ongoing. Where the Commission was served with court orders by aggrieved aspirants or candidates before the publication of this list, these have been indicated under the remark column.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

NEPAD seeks NASS’ support to combat poverty, reform

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The National Coordinator/ Chief Executive Officer of the AUDNEPAD/ APRM, Princess Gloria Akobundu, yesterday, solicited the support of the National Assembly in strengthening the Agency towardscombatingthescourge of povertyacrossthecountry. Akobundu gave the charge during the 2021 budget defence held at the instance of the joint Senate and House of Representatives’ Committees of Integration and Cooperation in […]
News Top Stories

FG laments scarcity of teachers in N’East region

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…laments scarcity of teachers in N’East …to spend N31.05trn on Stabilisation Dev’t Master Plan The Federal Government has lamented the scarcity of teachers in the North East region because they remained the primary target of the Boko Haram terrorists. This was disclosed yesterday by the Managing Director of the North-East Development Commission (NEDC), Muhammed Goni […]
News

Senate passes Nigerian Airspace Management Agency Bill

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja

The Senate, Wednesday, passed the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency Bill 2022. The bill was passed following the Chamber’s consideration of a report presented by the Senate Committee on Aviation. The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Smart Adeyemi (Kogi West), while presenting the report, said that the bill sought to repeal Nigerian Airspace Management Agency Act, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica