Presidential poll: Let’s emulate Kenya -Bishop

The Bishop of the Diocese of Kaduna (Anglican Communion) Rev. Timothy Yahaya has urged the Nigerian judiciary to emulate its Kenyan counterpart in deciding the winner of the East African country’s presidential election winner. This was as the cleric also called on the judiciary to dispense justice in litigation on the February 25 presidential election before May 29. Fielding questions from journalists yesterday after his Easter message, Yahaya said 30 days was enough to deal with all election issues by the Election Petitions Tribunal before President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure expires. The cleric said: “A country like Kenya did not swear in a President, the judiciary swung into action and did away with post-election cases before the swearing-in date. “What is wrong with Nigeria; are we delaying because we want to collect allowances? Are we delaying because corruption has eaten everything? There is nothing difficult about this case. In less than 30 days we can disperse this case. “I know Nigeria is a wonderful country where there is the doctrine of necessity, how necessary is that doctrine of necessity?”

