Presidential Poll: LP wins five LGAs in Edo

The Labour Party (LP) has won the presidential election in five local government areas as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced partial release of results in Edo State.

The results so far released included those of Igueben, Esan Central, Esan North East, Egor and Esan South East local government areas. The LP Cleared majority of the votes cast in these localities. In Igueben LGA the APC scored 2419, LP – 6449, NNPP – 64 while the PDP had 3530.

In Esan Central, APC scored 4,558 votes, LP (10, 192), PDP (3692) and ZLP (110). Similarly, in Esan North East LGA APC (2,589), LP (18, 973), PDP (2, 091) and ZLP (149).

In Egor, APC (3978), LP (40, 160), NNPP (298), PDP (1, 766) and ZLP (547). Results for Esan South East showed APC scored 4675, LP (10,511), NNPP (61), PDP (3,961) and ZLP (73).

Meanwhile, uncertified copies of results sheets of the 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections have littered the streets of towns and villages in Delta State. This came on the heels of the delay by INEC to announce the authentic results obtained from polling units across the 25 local government areas of the state.

Also, confusion has trailed the rescheduled voting at three polling units in Warri South local government area of the state. The voters were angry that it had been extremely challenging to view results on the electoral law-backed portal of the commission. Their anger assumed a dangerous dimension when the Commission, which slated 8.30a.m yesterday to commence collation of results changed the programme for some inexplicable reasons.

Under the initial arrangement, stakeholders, including politicians, media, security agencies, election observers and civil society organisations, were to be seated at the collation centre at INEC headquarters in the state capital, Asaba but no results had been released as at 5:23pm It was learnt that some of the results sheets on the BVAS were either not neatly prepared or not properly uploaded, even as some sheets were said to be completely blank. The state Chairman of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Mr Emeka Nkwoala, expressed shock that the results were not out 24 hours after the election was conducted.

He said: “We are deeply concerned with the delay in uploading polling unit results for the presidential election. Since Saturday till now, no authentic result has been announced. What we have here and there are fuzzy and illegal results.”

However, a top official of the Commission, who pleaded anonymity, blamed the delay on the poor quality of machines that were supplied to the Commission. The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Rev Monday Udo- Tom, said the results of over 5,526 polling units of the state did not upload after several hours hence the delay was against improper documentation.

