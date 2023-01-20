Presidential Poll: Momodu predicts Atiku’s victory

Publisher of Ovation International Magazine and former presidential aspirant, Chief Dele Momodu, has given a breakdown of how the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, will win the presidential election come February 25. Speaking during a Twitter Space broadcast with Splash FM, Ibadan, Oyo State, Momodu said the three leading candidates will split votes from the southern part of the country,while Atiku will defeat others with a landslide in the North, where he comes from. Momodu, who in his permutations, recognized only three presidential candidates and four political blocs of North, South-West, South-East and South-South, maintained that the PDP candidate being the only serious contender from the North is at advantage over other contestants.

In his views, the two candidates from the southern part of west and east – Asiwaju Tinubu of All Progressives Congress (APC) and Mr. Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP) will split votes in their respective geopolitical zones to Atiku’s advantage. According to his analysis of how the former vice president would win the forthcoming poll, a popular candidate from the North will always win any Nigerian election whenever there are two contestants from the southern part of the country. Referencing prescriptions of the Nigerian electoral law and how the same will work to Atiku’s benefit, the Ovation International publisher boasted that getting the required 25 per cent of votes cast in 24 states of the federation will not be difficult for his preferred candidate.

While agreeing that both the Tinubu, and Obi will win the South-West and South-East, their respective zones, Momodu posited that Atiku will get more than the required 25 per cent of votes in the two zones. Noting that the South-South region as a “given” for the PDP, Momodu described other contestants as regional candidates and maintained that the PDP flag bearer is the only candidate with national appeal, reach and outlook, being a former vice president.

