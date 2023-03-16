Presidential Poll: Nigerians know who won –NNPP

Amid the controversies surrounding the presidential election held on February 25 in which the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) yesterday said the winner of the election is known by the electorate. The National Chairman of the party, Prof. Rufa’i Ahmed Alkali, who stated this, also said that the NNPP was not in alliance with any political party for the governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

He dismissed the stepping down of NNPP governorship candidate, Olanrewaju Jim- Kamal for the APC’s Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the Saturday’s election. According to him, there was no official report to that with the party. Alkali warned that the leadership of the party would deal decisively with any candidate that compromised the interest of the party. Speaking at a press conference, he said wherever their candidates are they must be firm and resist all forms of rigging. “We are calling on our candidates to stand firm because we are not in alliance with any political parties.

“Wherever our candidates are, they should not align with any political party. We have a vision. That is why our political party emerged. No one should surrender our structure. Anyone that did that, there will be consequences,” Rufai said. On the presidential election petition which has just about seven days for all parties to file their cases, Alkali said NNPP is still talking to their lawyers and gathering the necessary evidence. “We are still talking to our lawyers and they will advise us on the way forward. We are gathering the details of the election results from polling units to polling units. Our lawyers should know what we need to do. We don’t do grandstanding,” he said.

