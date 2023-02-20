News

Presidential Poll: ‘Nigerians’ll vote for Tinubu’

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola OSOGBO Comment(0)

The Directorate of Civic Engagement of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), in Osun State has said different groups in the state will vote for the presidential candidate of the party Bola Tinubu.

Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, the Chairman of the Directorate, said this while receiving an award of outstanding performance from the Osun chapter of the Association of Mobile Telecommunications Engineers of Nigeria (AMTEN) on Sunday in Osogbo.

Oyintiloye said Tinubu had demonstrated the capacity to be elected President. He said from engagement meetings with different groups in the state, it had become very clear that Tinubu has a clear edge over other candidates at the poll.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

New Telegraph’s Award symbolic, reward for excellence –Prof Okonkwo

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, Prof Obiora Okonkwo, has lauded New Telegraph Newspapers for its decision to reward excellence through its highly competitive and prestigious annual award which comes up in Lagos later this month. Obiorah, whose United Nigeria Airlines is a recipient of The Most Enterprising Airline of the Year 2022, spoke when  the […]
News

WASU lauds Dangote on employment generation

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The West African Students’ Union (WASU) has commended the aggressive employment generation drive of the Aliko Dangote-led companies, urging other wealthy West African leaders to invest in industries that would rid the region of high unemployment rate. President of WASU, Romans Pillah, in a press briefing held in Abuja yesterday, described Aliko Dangote as God-sent […]
News

Why we removed reciprocity fees for Nigerian visa applicants – US

Posted on Author Reporter

  Wale Elegbede The United States says it removed the reciprocity fee for visa applicants imposed in 2019 because the Nigerian government removed additional fees on US citizens applying for Nigerian visas. In a statement issued by the Public Affairs Section of the United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, it said the reciprocity fee will […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica