Presidential Poll: ‘Nigerians’ll vote for Tinubu’

The Directorate of Civic Engagement of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), in Osun State has said different groups in the state will vote for the presidential candidate of the party Bola Tinubu.

Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, the Chairman of the Directorate, said this while receiving an award of outstanding performance from the Osun chapter of the Association of Mobile Telecommunications Engineers of Nigeria (AMTEN) on Sunday in Osogbo.

Oyintiloye said Tinubu had demonstrated the capacity to be elected President. He said from engagement meetings with different groups in the state, it had become very clear that Tinubu has a clear edge over other candidates at the poll.

