Presidential Poll: Northern forces around Atiku behind PDP loss –Party chieftain

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Murtala Adamu Kimba, has blamed some northern politicians for the party’s loss in the just concluded presidential election. Kimba, a PDP member from Kebbi State, traced the crisis that led to the party’s loss to the 2021/2022 ward congresses in the region.

“Sokoto State Governor (Aminu Waziri Tambuwal) wanted to be the one in charge, a development that led to a serious crisis because he wanted to put his own person because of his ambition to be president and get the ticket of the party,” he recalled. The party chieftain stated that PDP in the region was further polarised when the party zoned the position of the Deputy National Chairman (North) to the North West, adding that this led to the defection of former Kano State governor, Rabiun Musa Kwankwaso, from PDP to the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

“The problem of who will be in charge led to the crisis, and the former Kano governor left,” he noted. He was also not happy with the party’s treatment to Rivers State Governor Nysome Wike, regretting that PDP failed to put its house in order after the presidential primary. Kimba faulted the decision of the party to pick the director-general of its presidential campaign from the North, despite the agitations of the five aggrieved PDP governors, noting that it was wrong for the national chairman and presidential candidate to come from the region. He stated that even the committee set up by the party recommended Wike as vice presidential candidate, “but still they refused to pick him. “Wike held the PDP together since 2015, many (people) thought he would be given the vice presidential slot but he was not given; now they can see the situation.” According to him those telling the presidential candidate what to do have no political value; they could not deliver their states to the party during election. “PDP was unable to win in Niger and Jigawa where some of these Atiku allies came from. “These were the people that told the presidential candidate that he can win without the G-5 governors, but you can see what has happened now. “If Wike, Obi and Kwankwaso were to be with the presidential candidate, the situation would have been different. “In Nigerian politics, you cannot treat a governor the way PDP did. I hope that they can learn their lesson,” he said.

