Presidential Poll: Obi, LP, others file petitions against Tinubu, APC ‘s victory

The Labour Party, LP, and its candidate, Peter Obi in the February 25 presidential election late on Monday evening filed a petition before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal at the Court of Appeal in Abuja against the victory of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The petition has the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Tinubu, his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima and the APC as the 1st to 4th Respondents. The petitioners are praying for the tribunal to declare that Tinubu was not duly elected by a majority of the lawful votes cast at the election.

They Petitioners are equally praying for an order mandating INEC to retrieve the Certificate of Return issued to the APC candidate and issue a fresh one to the LP candidate, Obi. Specifically, the petitioners alleged that at the time of the election, Tinubu was not qualified to contest. They equally argued that the election was invalid because of corrupt practices and non-compliance with the provision of the Electoral Act, 2022.

In a related development, the Action Alliance (AA) and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) have equally lodged separate petitions to challenge the outcome of the presidential election. While the petition by AA and its presidential candidate, Solomon Okanigbuan, was marked: CA/ PEPC/01/2023 that of the APM was marked: CA/ PEPC/04/2023. The deadline for filing petitions is 12 midnight on Tuesday. New Telegraph, however, scooped that the PDP and its presidential candidate will be filing their own petition before the deadline.

