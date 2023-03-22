News Top Stories

Presidential Poll: Obi, LP, others file petitions against Tinubu, APC ‘s victory

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

The Labour Party, LP, and its candidate, Peter Obi in the February 25 presidential election late on Monday evening filed a petition before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal at the Court of Appeal in Abuja against the victory of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The petition has the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Tinubu, his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima and the APC as the 1st to 4th Respondents. The petitioners are praying for the tribunal to declare that Tinubu was not duly elected by a majority of the lawful votes cast at the election.

They Petitioners are equally praying for an order mandating INEC to retrieve the Certificate of Return issued to the APC candidate and issue a fresh one to the LP candidate, Obi. Specifically, the petitioners alleged that at the time of the election, Tinubu was not qualified to contest. They equally argued that the election was invalid because of corrupt practices and non-compliance with the provision of the Electoral Act, 2022.

In a related development, the Action Alliance (AA) and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) have equally lodged separate petitions to challenge the outcome of the presidential election. While the petition by AA and its presidential candidate, Solomon Okanigbuan, was marked: CA/ PEPC/01/2023 that of the APM was marked: CA/ PEPC/04/2023. The deadline for filing petitions is 12 midnight on Tuesday. New Telegraph, however, scooped that the PDP and its presidential candidate will be filing their own petition before the deadline.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: People not vaccinated more vulnerable to Delta variant –GMD, NARD

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Guild of Medical Directors (GMD), and the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), have warned that individuals yet to receive Covid-19 vaccination are more vulnerable to the deadly Delta variant of Coronavirus than those fully vaccinated. Both professional bodies also clarified that based on happenings in other climes, the effect of the Delta variant […]
News

Buhari directs Ngige, Gambari, others to intervene in JUSUN strike

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed his Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, and other relevant stakeholders to intervene by meeting with the leadership of Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), in order to end the lingering strike. The union had on April 6 embarked on a […]
News Top Stories

Beg ASUU, FG can’t borrow, Keyamo tells parents

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has called on Nigerian parents and guardians whose parents are affected by the ongoing shutdown of academic activities in government- owned universities to appeal to the Academic Staff Union of Universities to call off the lingering strike. ASUU had declared a nationwide strike on […]

Leave a Reply