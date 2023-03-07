Presidential Poll: Ohanaeze disclaims statement against Obi

The pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has denied saying Peter Obi is not destined to be the president now. It distanced itself from the statement attributed to Tony Chiemelu Obizoba that: “Peter Obi’s presidency on the platform of the Labour Party is not destined to happen in 2023”.

In a statement by its spokesman Alex Ogbonnia, Ohanaeze described Obizoba as an “impostor”, adding that the statement was “reckless, irresponsible and mischievous”. According to Ogbonnia, Obi has the group’s support to be President, criticising Obizoba, ”who parades himself the Director- General, Implementation and Strategic Planning, Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly Worldwide”, for applauding “the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner and President-elect following the presidential election held on February 25”. Ohanaeze said: “Ordinarily, we would have ignored the said press release to avoid dignifying such maladjusted, impish scaremongers; but silence in this circumstance would mean giving validity to such fallacy by the unsuspecting gullible public.

“For the purpose of clarity, Ohanaeze Ndigbo vehemently dissociates itself from any remark that suggests that Peter Obi is not destined to rule Nigeria. Rather, Ohanaeze has sufficient evidence and empirical records to show that Peter Obi and Datti Ahmed won the presidential election. “Ohanaeze Ndigbo is impressed, thrilled and fascinated by the groundswell and intimidating mass movement, which has come to signify the consciousness of the paradigm shift from a consumption economy to a production economy, which the Obi-Datti movement symbolizes in present day Nigeria. “Ohanaeze Ndigbo is proud to state that Peter Obi is a man whose track record of accomplishments has countervailed the regrettable and despicable tailspin of Nigerian bourgeois cash and carry democracy. “Thus, Nigerians both at home and in the Diaspora have, through the Obi phenomenon, demonstrated a loud irrepressible and indelible landmark; an irrevocable corroboration that evil men thrive because good men go to sleep.”

