Presidential Poll: PDP, LP may forge alliance

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) are working towards forging an alliance if the presidential election goes into run-off The leadership of the two political parties as well as their vice presidential candidates held joint press conferences yesterday, to register their disapproval of the conduct of last Saturday’s presidential election and the results emanating from the states. There is also indication that the presidential candidates will jointly address the press on the same issue. LP vice presidential candidate, Dr. Yusuf Datti-Baba Ahmed confirmed this when he told journalists at the joint press briefing with his PDP counterpart, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. The move, it was learnt, is to prepare for possible alliance should no clear winner emerge after the collation of the results. The LP candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, was running mate to the PDP candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in 2019. Even though Obi left PDP when it became obvious that he was not going he was not going to win the party’s presidential ticket, he still defers to Atiku. It was gathered that when Atiku won the PDP ticket last year, there were moves to bring Obi back to become his running mate, but Obi told them it was too late. Throughout the campaign, they have avoided attacking each other. The latest move is to reunite them and ensure that one of them wins the rerun election.
Nigeria, Turkey to collaborate on humanitarian response
The Government of Turkey has indicated interest in collaborating with Nigeria in the area of humanitarian response and mitigation. The Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency, Hidayet Bayraktar, made this known yesterday when he paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq in Abuja. Ambassador […]
Social media access disrupted in Ethiopia, Netblocks says
Access in Ethiopia to social media platforms Facebook (FB.O), WhatsApp and Telegram has been restricted after the content of high school exams was leaked online, internet watchdog NetBlocks said on Monday. Network data as of Monday afternoon showed that Facebook and Messenger servers and some WhatsApp and Telegram messaging servers were restricted on state-run telecommunications […]
FEC okays 20% salary increase for Nigeria Police
As part of planned reform of the Nigeria Police, the Federal Executive Council (FEC), has approved a 20 percent increase of their salary as a ‘peculiar allowance’ for the personnel. This was disclosed at a briefing by the Minister of Police Affair, Maigari Dingyadi, after a virtual Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at […]
