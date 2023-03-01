Presidential Poll: PDP, LP may forge alliance

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) are working towards forging an alliance if the presidential election goes into run-off The leadership of the two political parties as well as their vice presidential candidates held joint press conferences yesterday, to register their disapproval of the conduct of last Saturday’s presidential election and the results emanating from the states. There is also indication that the presidential candidates will jointly address the press on the same issue. LP vice presidential candidate, Dr. Yusuf Datti-Baba Ahmed confirmed this when he told journalists at the joint press briefing with his PDP counterpart, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. The move, it was learnt, is to prepare for possible alliance should no clear winner emerge after the collation of the results. The LP candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, was running mate to the PDP candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in 2019. Even though Obi left PDP when it became obvious that he was not going he was not going to win the party’s presidential ticket, he still defers to Atiku. It was gathered that when Atiku won the PDP ticket last year, there were moves to bring Obi back to become his running mate, but Obi told them it was too late. Throughout the campaign, they have avoided attacking each other. The latest move is to reunite them and ensure that one of them wins the rerun election.

