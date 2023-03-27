Presidential Poll Petitions: Sticky issue of 25% votes in FCT

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and former Anambra Governor Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) claim they each won the February 25, 2023, presidential election, and should be returned elected and sworn in as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Atiku and Obi’s complaints and prayers are contained in separate filings at the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC) on March 21 and March 20, respectively. Atiku lists INEC, Tinubu and APC as 1st, 2nd and 3rd Respondents, and has option for fresh poll between him and Tinubu.

While Obi lists INEC, Tinubu, Shettima and APC as 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th Respondents, he urges that Tinubu be barred from a repeat election. Hence their demands vary only in style and language, but both seem to pull the same strings – calls to cancel the prior poll, and order a fresh one, as a last resort. In the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), former Lagos Governor and candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, won the poll in 12 states, scored 8,794,726 votes, and secured onequarter (25%) of the votes cast in 27 of 36 States.

The INEC Chairman and Chief Returning Officer for the poll, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, declared Tinubu winner and President-elect. But Atiku, who won in 12 states, polled 6,984,520 votes, and secured 25% in 17 states; and Obi, who claimed 11 states, scored 6,101,533 votes, and secured 25% in 15 states, disagreed with INEC’s returns.

They argue in their petitions that Tinubu didn’t meet requirements of the law, viz: 1999 Constitution (as amended), and Electoral Act 2022. Among the issues raised is a potential boobytrap for a candidate not securing one-quarter of votes cast in at least 24 states and the FCT. What does the Constitution say about the election of two or more Presidential candidates? Let’s look at section 134(2)-(3) that deals with the scenario of February 25. “134(2) A candidate for election to the office of President shall be deemed to have been duly elected where, there being more than two candidates for the election–

(a) he has the highest number of votes cast at the election; and (b) he has not less than one-quarter of the votes cast at the election in each of at least two-thirds of all the States in the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. (3) In default of a candidate duly elected in accordance with subsection (2) of this section, there shall be a second election in accordance with subsection (4) of this section at which the only candidate shall be–

(a) the candidate who scored the highest number of votes at any election held in accordance with the said subsection (2) of this section; and (b) one among the candidates who has a majority of votes in the highest number of States, so, however, that where there are more than one candidate with a majority of votes in the highest number of States, the candidate among them with the highest total of votes cast at the election shall be the second candidate for the election.” The implication of this is that if the FCT is deemed a state, and Tinubu scored 19% votes there, his victory would be annulled, and a second poll organised between him and Atiku, who is runnerup to Tinubu. In that case Obi, the second runner-up, would be out of the race. This may explain his plea to bar Tinubu from any fresh poll, so he (Obi) and Atiku would dig it out. That circumstance would present two candidates appealing to ethnic and religious sentiments, with Atiku guaranteed the Presidency without breaking much sweat!

This brings us to the burning issue: Is the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja a state – as defined by section 2(2), and section 3(1), (3) of the Constitution? While section 2(2) states that: “Nigeria shall be a Federation consisting of States and a Federal Capital Territory,” and section 3(1) lists the 36 States (without FCT), section 3(3) states that, “The headquarters of the Government of each State shall be known as the Capital City of that State…” If FCT, Abuja, is a state, what’s the name and location of its Capital City in the Territory? Proponents easily refer to Section 299 of the Constitution, to justify their claim that the FCT is a state. Section 299 states that: “The provisions of this Constitution shall apply to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja as if it were one of the States of the Federation…” Section 229(a) states that all legislative, executive and judicial powers vested in the House of Assembly, the Governor and the courts of a State shall, respectively, vest in the National Assembly, the President and in the courts…

established for the FCT, Abuja. Similarly, section 301 says without prejudice to section 299 in its application to the FCT, Abuja, this Constitution shall be construed as if– (a) references to the Governor, Deputy Governor and executive council of a State…

were references to the President, Vice President and the executive council of the Federation, respectively. Ditto for (b): that references to the Chief Judge and High Court Judges of a State were references to the Chief Judge and Judges of the High Court established for the FCT, Abuja. Section 302 says the President may… by section 147 of the Constitution… appoint for the FCT, Abuja a Minister who may exercise such powers and perform such functions as may be delegated to him by the President, from time to time. And section 300 says that the FCT, Abuja, shall constitute “one Senatorial district…” (and not one State).

Despite the posturing, isn’t the FCT akin to a “protected area” of the federation administered by organs of the Federal Government? If otherwise, why should a minister be appointed “who shall exercise such powers and perform such functions as may be delegated to him by the President, from time to time.” Did the framers of the Constitution envisage the President doubling as governor of the FCT, with his ministers and officials acting as commissioners and officials of a state government? There’s a saying: “If it looks like a duck, walks like a duck, swims like a duck, and quacks like a duck, then it probably is a duck.” Doesn’t this summarise section 299 of the Constitution that purports the FCT “as if it were one of the States of the Federation”? The Justices of the Petitions Court have their work cut out for them!

