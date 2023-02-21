Presidential Poll: Rivers clerics declare support for Tinubu

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

About 100 clerics have declared support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu in this Saturday’s election.

In a meeting on Monday, in Rivers State, the clergy men, who made the endorsement under the auspices of Rivers Pastors Unite for Tinubu (RPUT), said the APC candidate remains the only person to solve the problems of Nigeria.

Some of the clerics, who attended the meeting were Pastor Julius Dan of the Apostolic Church of Nigeria; Apostle Stephen Ngajaekwu, Christ King of Glory and Pastor John Monday, QWA Iboe Church among others.

Reading the position of the clerics after the meeting, the coordinator, RPUT, Pastor Sunday Edimeh, said none of the candidates had supported the Christian community the way Tinubu has done clarifying that their position applied only to the presidential election and had nothing to do with the governorship and other elections in the state.

He also urged Christian leaders and their followers to to shun any presidential candidate playing the religious card ahead of the poll.

