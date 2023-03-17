Presidential Poll: Stop shopping for foreign recognition, Atiku tells Tinubu

ABUJA The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhai Atiku Abubakar has advised the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Bola Tinubu to stop shopping for foreign recognition ecause the election that produced him of president- elect was a sham. Atiku, who spoke through his Special Assistant on Public Communication Phrank Shaibu, said Tinubu was a “beneficiary of the worst and most fraudulent election in the history of Nigeria.” The PDP candidate noted that Tinubu and his supporters were “running from pillar to post, begging Western powers to recognise” him as Nigeria’s president-elect. “This is the height of desperation,” adding that it “is reminiscent of the Sani Abacha days where the maximum ruler tried to ingratiate himself with the West after refusing to recognise MKO Abiola as the winner of June 12 election and deciding to seize power over a people that did not want him. “Even the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, stated expressly that Nigeria’s election was below the expectation of Nigerians.

“Several credible media houses locally and internationally, as well as EU observers, have all questioned the credibility of this election. “Yet, Tinubu and his ilk want a stamp of approval on it? What a joke!” Atiku noted that the APC Presidential Campaign Committee (PCC) Director of New Media, Femi Fani- Kayode, had taken to Twitter to say that although the US State Department had congratulated Tinubu, there was a need for Biden to add his voice as both the US and Nigeria shared a historic relationship. He quoted Fani-Kayode to have said, “Yes, the American State Department and the American Ambassador to Nigeria both congratulated Asiwaju. For this, we are eternally grateful, and it reflects a measure of respect. “However, it’s time for Joe (Biden) to pick up the phone and add his voice. We are a big nation: we deserve no less.”

Atiku noted that even Chatham House, an independent policy institute based in London, in an analysis by one of its fellows said the February 25 presidential election showed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) failed to conduct free and fair elections of February 25. According to him, the London-based think tank said the electoral umpire failed to adhere to its own guidelines, which it put in place before the poll, especially the one bordering on the uploading of results in real-time.

Like this: Like Loading...