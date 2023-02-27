News Top Stories

Presidential Poll: Tension mounts as INEC delays results

Tension continues to mount across the country as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) reconvenes today for further collation of results of last weekend’s presidential election. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who is also the Chief Collation Officer of the presidential election, had announced on Saturday that declaration of results will commence yesterday but as at 7pm last night, only the result of Ekiti State was announced. The INEC Chairman, who announced that collation will commence at 11.am (today) at the National Collation Centre, Abuja, said the results of the remaining states were on their way to Abuja.

 

According to the Ekiti State Collation Officer, Prof. Akeem Lasisi, who presented the result, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, polled 201,494 votes to defeat his closest rival, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who had 89,554 votes. Mr. Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP), polled 11,397 votes to place a distant third. Tinubu won in all the 16 local government areas of the state. The Collation Officer explained that total votes cast during the election stood at 314,472, while the total valid votes were 308,171. A total of 6,301 were declared invalid. Prof. Lasisi, who is the Vice Chancellor of Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila Orangun, Osun State, said votes from two polling units, with 1,772 registered voters were cancelled due to over voting and bypass of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) Meanwhile, the delay in the declaration of results of from the remaining 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, has raised suspicion and doubt among the candidates of the PDP and LP. They, particularly expressed concern over the inability of INEC to upload polling unit results on its portal as earlier promised. Atiku, in a statement by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, accused some state governors of compromising results of the presidential election at local government collation centres. He, however, warned that the peoples’ will must not be subverted. In the same vein, LP National Chairman, Julius Abure, who accused INEC of refusal to upload the results of various polling units in Lagos and Delta states on its server, alleged that officials of the commission in connivance with the security agencies claimed that the BVAS has developed fault and therefore not functional. INEC, however, allayed the fears of the parties, saying it was aware of the challenges with the INEC Results Viewing Portal (IReV). The Commission said the results are safe. In a statement by its National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, INEC blamed the problem on technical hitches “to scaling up the IReV from a platform for managing off-season, state elections, to one for managing nationwide general elections.”

