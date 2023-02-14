News

Presidential Poll: This is decision time, Obi declares

Posted on

Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Mr. Peter Obi said Nigerians should not sit on the fence in the quest for national rebirth. Obi in a series of tweets yesterday, told Nigerians that this is the decision time, and called on everybody to be involved “because Nigeria is at a historic junction in her life. “We are down the stretch with 12 days to go. I have a message for Nigerians, especially those that are sitting on the fence. It is decision time.”

He noted that every nation has significant moments in its history when a situation arises, which requires that the nation takes specific steps that would mark her turning point. According to him, “Nigeria is at that historical junction,” adding that as a nation it is no longer a debate that the country has progressed poorly due to bad leadership. Obi called on all Nigerians to seize this moment and save the country. “Twelve days from now, we will be called upon to make very hard choices. It won’t be about tribe or religion; it won’t be about the traditional sentiments of my turn. It will be about national interest.”

 

Our Reporters

