Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi and his running mate, Senator Yusuf Datti-Baba Ahmed
Politics

Presidential Poll: ‘This is decision time’, Obi declares

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

 

 

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi has said Nigerians should not sit on the fence in the quest for national rebirth.

Obi, in a series of tweets on Monday, told Nigerians that this is the decision time, and called on everyone to be involved “because Nigeria is at a historic junction in her life.

“We are down the stretch with 12 days to go. I have a message for Nigerians, especially those that are sitting on the fence. It is decision time.”

He noted that every nation has significant moments in its history when a situation arises, which requires that the nation takes specific steps that would mark her turning point.

According to him: “Nigeria is at that historical junction,” adding that as a nation it is no longer a debate that the country has progressed poorly due to bad leadership.”

Obi called on all Nigerians to seize this moment and save the country.

 

Reporter

