Presidential Poll: We’ll stop any candidate convicted of crime, corruption from contesting –NBA

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) yesterday said it will do all within the provisions of law to stop any candidate that have been convicted of any crime by a competent court from contesting in the forthcoming election . The NBA, however, noted that what is obtainable at the moment were allegations which are yet to be proven and upheld by the court.

President of the NBA, Yakubu Mikayau (SAN) stated this in Abuja while addressing a press conference on the state of the nation. On the position of candidates, he said: “As far as we are concerned, they remain allegations that have not been proven against the threshold set by the law. “The alleged involvement in drugs and corruption are mere allegations that have not been proved. “If anyone has evidence of conviction of any of the presidential candidates, please make it available and we will take it up from there. “It is a constitutional requirement that if there is conviction, the person stands disqualified.

Even the Electoral Act also has provisions that make anyone with history of conviction ineligible to stand for election. “So, we will be glad to see any evidence and employ the instrumentality of the law to make sure that no convict stands for election in this country.” He further stated that the NBA will institute disciplin- ary action against any judge or lawyer that involves in the manipulation of the judicial process to favour any politician.

“I urge Nigerians to repose confidence in the legal profession: hold us to account, report cases of misconduct and we are committed to ensuring that the bad eggs among us are singled out, brought to book, and dealt with decisively.” While commending the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for extending the period for collection of Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs), the NBA dissociated itself from its branch in Akwa Ibom State, which it said endorsed a candidate in the impending election. “I want to say in no unclear terms that we condemn the action of the few members who embarked on such despicable and disgraceful conduct using the platform of the NBA.

“It is disgusting and I have already instructed the first Vice-President of NBA, who is leading the NBA Election Monitoring Group, to immediately exclude all the branches of the NBA in Akwa Ibom State from participating in the monitoring of the forthcoming elections. “This exclusion will be communicated to INEC forthwith and members involved in this conduct will also face disciplinary action as may be determined by the NBA. “NBA is not partisan: we are representatives of the people, we remain neutral and must be seen to maintain our neutrality at all times.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...