Presidential Poll: We’ll stop any candidate convicted of crime, corruption from contesting – NBA

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Tuesday said it will do all within the provision of law to stop any candidate that has been convicted of any crime by a competent court from contesting in the forthcoming election .

The NBA, however, noted that what is obtainable at the moment were allegations which are yet to be proven and upheld by the court.

The President of the NBA, Yakubu Mikayau (SAN) stated this in Abuja while addressing a press conference on the state of the nation.

Speaking further on some of the candidates, he said: “As far as we are concerned, they remain allegations that have not been proven against the threshold set by the law.

“The alleged involvement in drugs and corruption are mere allegations that have not been proven.

“If anyone has evidence of conviction of any of the presidential candidates, please make it available and we will take it up from there.”

 

