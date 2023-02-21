Presidential Poll: Wike sticks to his guns, favours Tinubu

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that he will always vote for the unity of the country even as he also insisted that he would never dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC), despite his stance on zoning the presidency to the South. Wike, who stated this yesterday at the 114th quarterly general meeting of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers in Port Harcourt, noted he remains a member of the PDP, and described the insinuations that he will defect to the APC as speculative. He informed the council ahead of Saturday’s presidential election that he will be voting for only the candidate that can guarantee the unity of the country. The governor stated that Rivers has helped to sustain PDP right from the era of former governor, Dr. Peter Odili down to his administration, noting that it is absolutely wrong for a section of the country to deny other people the opportunity to participate in presiding over the affairs of the nation. “We are all Nigerians and we want the unity of this country. We want Nigeria to move forward as a united country. Rivers State has always been in support of one Nigeria and we’ll continue to support one Nigeria. “But in doing that, we believe in equity, we believe in justice, we believe in fairness. As the governor of this state, I will vote for the unity of this country. I will vote for anything that will unite Nigeria. “I will not support anything that will divide Nigeria. And that is what necessitated the principle of live and let’s live. If only one person continues to live, things will not be good. It’s not about parties, it is about Nigeria. I am a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, an unrepentant member, who in fact, built this party when people ran away.” Speaking further the governor said: “I am not a member of APC and I will not be. But, they have made me recognise that they are the heroes of this country. The governors came out to say look, for the unity of this country, the presidency should go to the south. “The governors of APC said the way the county is, they want the unity of this country and therefore, the presidency should go to the South. “They could have as well said no, it doesn’t matter. As governors we have the number. We can still say it should remain where it should remain. But they didn’t do that. They said the way we are seeing this country we want everybody to be together. “Let no one say because I have the population, therefore, you will continue to dominate. In dominating you need peace, without peace you cannot govern.”

