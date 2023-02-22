Politics

Presidential poll will further confirm dominance of APC in Plateau – APC Group Spokesman

Musa Pam, Jos

 

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State has declared that the outcome of Saturday’s presidential and other national assembly elections will further confirm the dominance of the APC in Plateau politics.

The Spokesman of the Generation Next Campaign Council, Hon. Shittu Bamaiyi while speaking with journalists in Jos on Wednesday’s expressed the readiness of the party for all the elections, adding that necessary arrangements have been made to ensure that the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, wins in all 17 local government areas of the state.

Bamaiyi said the party had campaigned and engaged various stakeholders, adding that the response was positive and the people were ready to vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Saturday, the gubernatorial candidate of the party, Dr. Nentawe Yiltwada, on March 11, and all other candidates standing for election on the platform of APC.

He said those, who assume that the opposition party will win the presidential election on the premise that it has never lost a presidential election in Plateau since 1999, are living in delusion and living in the past.

According to him, the permutations have changed, and he added that the APC in the past eight years has fully entrenched itself and consequently become a party to be reckoned with based on the people-oriented programmes executed by the state and federal governments in the state.

 

 

