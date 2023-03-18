Presidential polls an illegality that shouldn’t stand –Adebanjo

Leader of pan Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, has faulted the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, over the February 25, 2023 Presidential Election. Adebanjo stated in an interview with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI that nothing will stop the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and that of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, from proving their cases with regard to the election in the court of law. Excerpts:

What is your view on the controversy that trailed the February 25 Presidential Election as Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been declared winner and Atiku and Peter Obi have gone to court to challenge the results?

It is about the non-performance of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the irregularities in the process. My view is that they didn’t do the whole thing according to the regulation of the law. Let’s see what would happen in the court, all these should be pointed out by the press. Senator Dino Melaye pointed this out, when the results were being collated.

He told the INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, that there were irregularities in the process and we all saw it. He said let us reconcile these, but he said they should allow him complete the exercise or was that not what happened? He said he would go into it and some people said they should allow him complete the process. After that, he announced the results and gave out Certificate of Return to somebody. That is the man you want me to trust. Apart from that, they pointed out the error to him earlier for him to correct before proceeding, he said they should allow him complete it.

He didn’t do that, he just did the announcement and presented the Certificate of Return and you want us to accept that? They said that the results that were being presented were different from what happened at the polling booths. So any result based on that cannot be acceptable to reasonable people, it’s not about what I think. The stand of the Labour Party is that the election has not been conducted according to the rules and regulations of the election and according to the law. When they asked him why he postponed the Governorship and States Houses of Assembly Elections, he said that there were errors in the technology, which had been pointed out to him earlier. This is not rocket science and this is known to everyone, or am I the one fixing it up?

But the Presidential Candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar and that of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi are both claiming to have won the election, don’t you see a contradiction in this?

There is no contradiction, what everybody is going to prove is what you have refused them to confirm. The thing that they say is not right was not correct. When Peter Obi said that “I won the election and I will prove it,” how will he prove it, he will depend on what happened at the polling booths. The law states that they should send them out electronically, and we said that what they were announcing did not tally with what happened at the polling units. They did not release that and they are talking of reconfiguration, and people are now confusing the whole thing.

How would you react to the allegation that Peter Obi is playing politics of ethnicity and religion, which they said was why he didn’t do well in the North? What do you expect the opposition to say?

What do you say about the way they shut the offices and shops of the Igbos in Lagos State? When the Obas and chiefs were saying they will drive the Igbos away from Lagos if they didn’t vote for the APC, what do you say to that? Is that not ethnic politics? The press should educate and inform the people about these things. The issue is that we are going to prove what happened at the polling booths that were not released. They are now saying the two of them are claiming that they won, we don’t need rocket science on this. Let us go straight to the main issue. What we are saying is what happened. Someone told them to stop the announcement and reconcile the irregularities, Yakubu said it would be done after the compilation, but he didn’t do it. What happened after the promise?

There’s a report where Afenifere was said to have backed the victory of Bola Tinubu at the polls, what do you say to that as the leader of the group?

The meeting was held in my house, I won’t get involved in that; we have made our statements, it’s just for members of the public to believe. Do you want me to argue if Pa Reuben Fasoranti is the leader of Afenifere or I am the leader, we have gone past that. I have more serious things to do.

What is the way forward because one of the demands of the PDP and LP is that the election should be cancelled and some people are saying that this might not be possible considering the amount of money and logistics involved?

What is possible or what is right? Is it because it is not possible that you denied someone his right? Let us reason, those who cooked the election should let us see the whole thing. The people, who voted are still around. The issue is let us do things according to the law and do what is right. What is not right and what is not legal, let us point them out. Why has the INEC Chairman been quiet after the whole process? The next thing he would say was that something was wrong with the technology, which had been pointed out to him earlier. He is now saying it after the harm has been done. All these analysis are the facts before the people.

What is your advice to INEC? Let them do the right thing. You want us to legalise illegality?

We are saying that the election should be done according to the rules of the game, we are now saying let us go for peace.

The Presidential Election was conducted along with that of the National Assembly elections and the winners cut across many political parties, and the results have since been accepted by the majority, don’t you see a contradiction in this?

There is no contradiction, this is because the system that didn’t work for the Presidential Election was used to release the results of the Senate and that of the Federal House of Representatives elections. The system used to unload the results of the Senate and Federal House of Representatives elections was not used for the Presidential Election.

If eventually Bola Tinubu is sworn-in as the next Nigerian President, what would be your advice to him on some of the things you have canvassed for such as restructuring and true federalism and others?

When we get to the river we will cross it. I don’t believe he will be there. I will not say anything until the judiciary does what they can do, after that I know what to say.

