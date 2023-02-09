Presidential Polls: Appeal Court dismisses suit seeking to disqualify Obi, Labour Party

The Court of Appeal in Abuja yesterday dismissed an appeal seeking to disqualify the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, from contesting in the February 25 presidential election. The court, in a unanimous decision by a threemember panel of Justices, led by the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongbam-Mensem, Justices Danlami Senchi and Ugochukwu Ogakwu, said there was no merit in the appeal marked: CA/ABJ/ CV/1414/2022, which was filed by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

The party had approached the court, contending that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ought not have recognised Obi as a valid candidate for the presidential poll considering the time he resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the LP. It argued that the period between when Obi left the PDP and defected to the LP for the purpose of contesting the presidential election, was in violation of section 77(2) and (3) of the Electoral Act, 2022. It further contended that prior to Obi’s defection the LP already sent a list of its registered members to the INEC. According to the Appellant, Obi’s name, not being in the list of LP members that was forwarded to the INEC, he, therefore, lacked the right to be recognised as a flag-bearer of the party for the impending election. However, in its judgement, the appellate court held that APM’s suit was not an abuse of the judicial process.

It equally waved aside the argument by both Obi and the LP that the suit was statute barred. The appellate court noted that Obi resigned from the PDP on May 24, 2022, INEC published his name as candidate of the LP on September 20, 2022. It further observed that following the publication of Obi’s name, the APM, being a registered political party that also has a candidate for the presidential election, filed its suit on September 30, 2022.

The court held that since the suit was filed exactly 11 days after Obi’s name was published by INEC, it was not caught by the 14 days limitation stipulated in Section 285 (9) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, and therefore not statute barred. However, it held that Sections 29 (5), 84(14) and 142 of the Electoral Act, as well as Section 285(14) of the Constitution, clearly defined a person that could lodge a preelection case to disqualify a candidate in an election. The appellate court stressed that under section 157 of the Electoral Act only an aspirant could challenge the nomination of a candidate to INEC. It held that APM did not qualify as an aspirant, adding that the duty of INEC was to publish names submitted to it by political parties.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...