Presidential Polls: Atiku on my Mind

Douglas Adams could have had people like me in mind when he said: “I may not have gone where I intended to go, but I think I have ended up where I needed to be”. This is because my effort towards working for the aspiration of Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) diminished in 2014 because I was late to a meeting between Garba Shehu, Senior Special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity and myself facilitated by a friend, Barrister Kunle Fadipe who is now late, but during his life time served as a Commissioner at the National Human Rights Commission. As I sauntered into the lounge at Protea Hotel, on Isaac John Street, GRA, Ikeja, at the appointed date, I already met the duo of Garba Shehu standing shoulderto- shoulder with Atiku Abubakar ready to leave the hotel for another engagement. We were only able to exchange pleasantries as I was already behind schedule for any meaningful discussion, and we have not been able to meet since then.

He (Garba Shehu) was then working for the presidential aspiration of Atiku, who along with others in the then, new PDP (nPDP) defected to form what is today known as All Progressives Congress (APC). The Waziri Adamawa then collapsed his structure, and donated Garba Shehu to President Buhari.

Ever since then, my mind has been on Atiku Abubakar and how to assist him in actualising his bid for the presidency, after many attempts. This prompted me to pick on the only Yoruba contender, Asiwaju Bola Hammed Tinubu without looking back and without resorting to blackmail, as I write what I see, what I know and what I can defend. Apart from Tinubu, Atiku has no serious opponent, because the likes of Peter Gregory Obi of the Labour Party, and Rabiu Kwankwaso are merely playing games.

In this school of thought is the erudite Professor Charles Soludo former Governor of Central Bank, and Anambra State governor. However, analysts are of the view that Soludo, who might want to hijack the game Obi might want to play in favour of the All Progressives Grand Alliances, who has a figure head presidential candidate, in the person of Professor Peter Umeadi, knowing fully well that Obi too has no political structure to work for his aspiration.

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo, a sociocultural group like Afenifere, which Tinubu rushed to meet and caused division, are toothless bulldogs who are spent forces politically, after all the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s house was recently burnt, an abomination of a kind, if the group was not out of reckoning. Even Afenifere, the Yoruba socio- cultural organisation started detouring and declining shortly after the death of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, a man with large ideas coupled with his puritan lifestyle. During my stint in Ibadan, the house which they said belonged to him (Awolowo) had no perimeter fence on Oke-Ado Road, signifying a service of selflessness. This might have prompted his son, the late Wole Awolowo to be shuttling between Ikenne and Ibadan, almost on a daily basis when he took over as the publisher of Nigerian Tribune. In the process, he had an accident.

How many of our today’s a political office holders can do this? Afenifere’s political power and influence which relied heavily on the clout of the late premier of Western region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo started declining shortly after his death. The sharp division in the socio-cultural group was noticeable with the choice of Chief Olu Falae as the presidential candidate of AD/ANNP in 1999, against late Chief Bola Ige, who was seen as a core Afenifere chieftain.

However, this is not to underestimate or denigrate the person of acting leader of the Yoruba social-cultural group, Chief Ayo Adebanjo. His patriotism and fair minded qualities are not in doubt. I had a seemingly close relationship with him each time he comes to Ile Ife on a visit, and I observed that when on the table eating, he would pause intermittently and start to eulogize late Chief Obafemi Awolowo as the old man became reminiscent of his (Awo) sterling qualities during his lifetime. This is why he will not allow unnecessary sentiment rooted in ethnic jingoism to cloud his sense of reasoning when it comes to the aspiration of Bola Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

I am with him in this line of thought. In point of fact I spoke with him on the phone two weeks ago, before this write-up, and he told me I could visit him in his country home at Ijebu, for their Afenifere meeting, but that I would not be allowed into the meeting because I am not their member. His choice candidate’s (Peter Obi’s) weak political structure has prompted Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to become a child of necessity.

This is why Atiku is on my mind, but the activities of the Wike-led G-5 governors are giving me sleepless nights. It is my wish and prayer that the crisis is resolved before the February Presidential election. Aligning with me is the former National Secretary of the PDP, and a member of the party’s National Executive Committee, Senator Ibrahim Tsuari, who said: “Nobody can look down on a sitting governor, not to talk of five. They are dangerously powerful.”

