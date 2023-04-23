Presidential Polls: Nnamani Urges Obi To Withdraw Petition, Align With Tinubu

Former Governor of Enugu State, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has asked the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, to withdraw his petition against the President-lect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and join him in the task of building a new nation.

In a statement he personally signed and sent to journalists in Abuja on Sunday, Nnamani urged Obi and his supporters to align with the ebullience and conviviality welcoming Tinubu’s victory to the Office of the President of the greatest black nation on earth.

He said that Obi knew that he had neither spread nor national appeal to win the Presidential election, pointing out that what Obi was doing with the petition is “bad belle, petulance and demarketing.

“His Petition is dead on arrival. He does not have the spread or national appeal. His appeal to non-electoral matters is to demarket the President-elect and besmirch his reputation”.

Nnamani reiterated: “He does not have near spread and national appeal. His petition is ego-driven, a joke carried too far. His attempt to highlight non-electoral issues is trying to embarrass the President-elect.”

He said further: “Obi needs to come down from his high horse to allow sedate minds to negotiate on behalf of the Igbo and South East for safe landing to include our stake in the national Palavar and Share of the accruals of the commonwealth.”

According to Nnamani “We must join the mainstream and participate in the making of a new Nigeria. We are not going anywhere. We de kampe and ready to bargain for our own share. It is common knowledge that others are doing the same.

“Igbo has to confront reality now or be consigned to the backwoods of history. Time to align is now”.

Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, who represents Enugu East Senatorial District on the platform of the Peoples Democratic party, is the Chairman of, the Senate Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa/NEPAD.

He contested the Senatorial primary under the main opposition party and won. He, however, lost the election to the Labour Party candidate, Mr. Kelvin Chukwu.

The Labour Party candidate polled 69, 136 to defeat Nnamani, who scored 48, 701 votes. However, the lawmaker demonstrated sportsmanship by conceding defeat and congratulating his opponent.

Kelvin replaced his brother, Oyibo Chukwu, who was murdered a few days before the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections. Kelvin is the younger brother of the slain Oyibo Chukwu.

The leadership of the PDP, however, suspended Senator Nnamani, for anti-party activities, when he openly supported the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu while he (Nnamani) was still a card-carrying member of the party.

When Nnamani was not ready to yield to criticisms by his party, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP, summarily expelled him on February 10, 2023, accusing him of working against the interest of the party in the general elections.