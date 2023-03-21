Presidential Polls: Obi, LP File Petition Against Tinubu, APC ‘s Victory

The Labour Party (LP) and its candidate, Peter Obi in the February 25 presidential election, on Monday evening filed a petition before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting at the Court of Appeal in Abuja against the victory of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The petition marked which is CA/PEPC/03/2023, has the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Tinubu, his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima and the APC as the 1st to 4th Respondents.

The petitioners are praying for the tribunal to declare that Tinubu was not duly elected by a majority of the lawful votes cast at the election.

Details soon…

Like this: Like Loading...