Presidential Primaries: Best candidate emerged for APC –Osun Commissioner

Osun State Commissioner for Finance, Mr Bola Oyebamiji, has described the emergence of former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the flag-bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 presidential elections as the best that could happen to the party. He also congratulated the national leader of the party for clinching the ticket in a manner that demonstrates his wide acceptability among members of the party from all geo-political zones of the country. The commissioner in a congratulatory message made available to journalists in Osogbo, yesterday said Tinubu was no doubt a trailblazer in the history of the nation’s democracy.

Oyebamiji, who is also the Chairman, Irewole/ Ayedaade/Isokan Federal Constituency Campaign Committee for the re-election of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, said Tinubu’s emergence no doubt signaled victory for the party in the 2023 general elections as well as the forthcoming gubernatorial elections in Ekiti and Osun States respectively.

