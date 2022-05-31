Presidential Primaries: Elect Candidates with demonstrated fiscal discipline, integrity –NLC tells LP delegates

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called onalldelegatesof theLabour Party (LP) to ensure they elect a candidate whose track records visibly demonstrates fiscal discipline, integrity, restraint and most importantly, subscribe to Workers Charter of Demands.

President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, in a statement released to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, hours before commencement of the presidential primaries holding in Asaba, Delta State, cautionedthedelegatesagainst falling prey to candidates who only mouth their progressive credentials.

According to him, the Nigerian Workers Charter of Demands was focused on investment in the education and health sectors, places premium interest in the security of lives andpropertyasthefoundation of socio-economicrenaissance. He said: “The Nigeria Labour Congress relishes with great gusto the renewed sense of hope sweeping across the country as a rejuvenated Labour Party makes giant political strides all over the country.

It is no longer news that credible, progressive and patriotic politicians, market women, professionals, artisans and the youth of our country are daily trooping to the Labour Party. It isdawningonreactionarypoli- ticians that the Labour Party is fully astir and ready to roar.

“As the Labour Party elects her candidates at the National Convention of the Party in Asaba on Monday, 30th of May 2022, we urge the delegates to only elect candidates who subscribe to Workers Charter of Demands. “Delegates should be wary of aspirants who only mouth their progressive credentials. Weighty consideration should be given to candidates whose track record demonstrates panache, restraint, integrity and fiscal discipline.

We want delegates to elect candidates who are pro-Nigeria and proworkers and who will unite the country. “Our ideal candidates must not be looters, but patriots who will transform every kobo earned as revenue by Nigeria into valuable projects that elevate the narrative of our national development. Our ideal candidates must leave no one behind, particularly educated and non-educated youths. We must restore hope in the future of our youths.

“We enjoin Nigerian youths to continue to identify with the Labour Party and adopt the party fully as their own. The job of unseating and retiring deadwood politicians whose worldview of politics is self-service and nepotism has begun in full earnest. The task will not be easy but just as President Nelson Mandela said: ‘It appears impossible until it is done.’”

Wabba further expressed confidence that the Labour Party under the leadership of Comrade Julius Abure, a former trade union leader, was ready to roar as proven by the party’s engagement with the political process in Nigeria, shaped by issues that are dear to the people of Nigeria, especially as contained in the Nigerian Workers Charter of Demands.

