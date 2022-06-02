Presidential Primary: APC sets up 18 s’committees, names Sanwo-Olu Finance, Logistics Chair

Muritala Ayinla

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has set up 18 sub-committees for the party’s special convention for the presidential primary slated for June 6 to 8.

The members of the committees were made known via a statement issued on Wednesday night by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Barr. Felix Morka.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu was appointed to handle finance and logistics, while Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya and Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, were appointed to chair the Budget Sub-committee.

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello will head the Presidential Screening Appeal. He will be assisted by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase.

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun will handle accreditation and decoration, while his Ondo counterpart, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu was appointed to handle the Security and Compliance Committee. He will be assisted by a former Minister of Interior, General Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd).

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, will head the Transportation Committee and he will be assisted by the Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory, Dr. Ramatu Tijani Aliyu,

Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, was appointed to handle election planning and will be assisted by his Imo State counterpart, Hope Uzodinma.

Accommodation will be handled by Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, and Osun State counterpart, Gboyega Oyetola.

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, takes charge of media and publicity, while Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige and former Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Folorunso Adewole, will handle medicals.

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State will handle Hospitality and Welfare, while the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq will co-chair the committee.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), handles legal, while Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, and Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Musa Bello, were appointed to handle venue and site servicing.

Other heads of the APC Special Convention Committees are Governors Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State (Election Appeal), Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State (Protocols) and AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State (Digital Communications)

Pre-Convention/Management/Rapporteur will be handled by Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State. He will be assisted by the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, while the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, handles Accreditation of Diplomats. He will be assisted by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

