Presidential Primary: Inuwa, Sanwo-Olu, Bagudu, Ganduje, Abiodun, Ngige head APC c’ttees

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has set up 18 sub-committees ahead of its Special Convention/ Presidential Primary scheduled for June 6-8 in Abuja. The National Publicity Secretary Felix Morka in a statement on Thursday announced Gombe State Governor Inuwa Yahaya as Chairman of the Budget Committee, with the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning Zainab Ahmed as co- Chairman. Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is the Chairman of the Finance and Logistics Committee, with his Ogun State counterpart, Dapo Abiodun as Chairman of the Accreditation and Decoration Committee.

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu was appointed as Chairman of the Security and Compliance, with ex-Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau the Co-Chair. Niger State Governor Sani Bello is the head of the Presidential Screening Appeal, assisted by the House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Ahmed Idris Wase. Kano State Governor Umar Ganduje is the Transportation Committee leader, with the Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory Ramatu Aliyu his assistant. Kebbi State Governor Atiku Bagudu was appointed to handle election planning and will be assisted by his Imo State counterpart, Hope Uzodinma. Accommodation will be handled by Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum and his Osun State counterpart Gboyega Oyetola. Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule takes charge of media and publicity, while the Minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige and former Minister of Health Prof. Isaac Folorunso Adewole will handle medicals.

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong will handle Hospitality and Welfare, while the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq will co-chair the committee. The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami (SAN) will be in charge of the Legal Committee while Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle and the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Musa Bello will handle venue and site servicing.

Other committee heads are: Governors Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State (Election Appeal), Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State (Protocols) and Abdul- Rahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State (Digital Communications). Preconvention/ Management/Rapporteur will be handled by Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State.

He will be assisted by the Minister of Women Affairs Dame Pauline Tallen, while Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege, handles Accreditation of Diplomats. He will be assisted by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

