Presidential promise that failed

In his cult of hero-worshippers, General Muhammadu Buhari, currently at the tail end of his presidential sojourn at Aso Rock as President of Nigeria (2015–2023) is regarded as a disciplined, straightforward and truthful person whose integrity ensures that he keeps promise. For this reason, they nicknamed him Mai Gaskiya’. That’s one whose yes is yes and no is no. But I am an exception to this horde of Buharic cult of hero-worshippers’ belief. From every empirical fact available to me, Buhari’s public persona does not possess virtues deserving of national cult following. At best he is a religious bigot and Fulani irredentist.

It was this my considered opinion that impelled me in 2015 to send in my objection through an open letter when our father, Wole Soyinka joined the din of endorsement cacophony of General Buhari for the 2015 presidential election. In that an open letter to our dear father, Soyinka, I told him how disappointed his joining the howling mob was to me and millions other Nigerians who reason like me.

That Open Letter to Wole Soyinka published by The Guardian (Sunday, May 17, 2015) generated over 500 responses/rejoinders. I am happy to report that my objection and opinion thereof were not misplaced as the predictions about General Buhari as President of Nigeria all materialized; hence the Vanguard Newspaper stumbled on the article and republished it.

It is against the backdrop of that my standpoint about President Buhari and self-evident catastrophic rulership of Nigeria since 2015 and now at the twilight of his rulership that he seized the public space to make a promise to Nigeria that he was going to leave a legacy of clean electoral system for Nigeria, starting with the 2023 general elections.

On hearing this presidential promise, Nigerians clapped but I held my bated breath hoping that it is never beyond any human being to change or be redeemed from any adverse social condition or moral quagmire. President Buhari promised to leave a legacy of clean electoral system was made in several hallowed fora, especially at the United States-Africa Summit and again in several Nigerian fora where he emphatically promised that starting with the 2023 general elections that he would superintend as president that nobody will be allowed to mobilize resources to intimidate Nigerians to vote out of fear or duress.

Thus Buhari presidential promise aroused my curiosity and interest hence I did an essay ‘June 12 Rematch’ in my column with the New Telegraph contemplating that President Buhari might be planning to reenact the June 12 presidential election which remains the only free, credible and fair election in Nigerian history. Every election since 1999 has been tainted with humongous irregularities bordering on crimes especially violence and frauds.

So, when President Buhari promised clean electoral system as his legacy I was tempted not to take him serious. But I reasoned that having failed in his eight-year rulership that the only redemptive act remains conducting a free, credible and fair election as a legacy. As the general elections wind up on March 11, 2023, it will be difficult to hold that President Buhari has kept his promise because the Presidential Election of March 25, 2023 has failed disastrously as many have adjudged it the worst election since Nigeria began.

No other election has generated the kind of heat and dynamics like the 2023 general election. This interest is for obvious reasons. Since the dawn of civil rule in 1999 after military autocracy and civil rule on platform of party politics, Nigeria is damaged beyond repairs.

This damage has disrupted and dislocated Nigerian life especially the youthful population spanning the eras of military autocracy and its civilian counterpart. As a result of this social discontent, youths have borne the full brunt of unsavory socio-economic, cultural and political consequences of Nigeria’s dysfunctional and failed system. Consequently, youths have embraced self-enforced migration to all over the globe including to Libya, and even other failed countries which they consider better than Nigeria.

It was as a result of this social stupor and despondency that youth readily got sold to the emergence of All Progressives Congress with its bagful of promises and false narratives concocted by largely kleptocratic politicians in 2015. APC led by Asiwaju Tinubu walloped the People’s Democratic Party whose presidential candidate, then incumbent president, Goodluck Jonathan was defeated by General Muhammadu Buhari, fielded by APC and marketed by both local and foreign interests as “penitent autocrat” and “repentant democrat.”

It did not take long before General Buhari showed that he was not a promise-keeper as he repudiated virtually all the campaign promises including his party manifesto. Most importantly, insecurity that affected only the Northeast zone became widespread that former Nigerian Chief of Army Staff, General TY Danjuma and former President Olusegun Obasanjo warned Nigerians that the twin-evils of “Fulanization” and “Islamization” were set to consume Nigerians and that Nigerian government and its security forces are in collusion with the perpetrators. Economic woes arising from poor policies have already made Nigeria ‘poverty-capital’ of the world.

All these tales of woes were the receptacle upon which the youths clutched to stage a widespread protest called ENDSARS in October 2020. No other civil protest except the 1929 Aba Women Riots, the Ekumeku and the Agbekoya riots was like it. Perhaps, the reason Nigerians took Buhari serious on his presidential promise of leaving a legacy of clean electoral system was his signing into law the Electoral Act, 2021 which outlined several novel principles and practices especially the touted technological devices such as BVAS for electronic transmission of election results from the point of generation at the polling units to a central server portal (IREV) open to the public real time during elections.

These electoral reforms tested in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun States made Nigerians, especially the youths to take interest in politics hoping to utilize electoral means to effect a change of Nigeria kleptocratic leadership at the 2023 general elections. The youths’ readiness for change was shown in their patient embrace of the cumbersome PVC registration programmes. And millions registered. When politics began, the youths adopted Peter Obi and named their followership the ‘Obidient’. Obi chose a near virgin political party, the Labour Party and many dismissed him as ‘an actor’ or simply unserious. But those who pay attention to the underground political tectonic rumblings knew that the political dynamics of Nigeria has changed for good as this youthful mass pulsated and drove politics to frenzy.

What every Nigerian hoped for was a free, credible and fair election hinging their hopes on President Buhari’s presidential promise to leave as legacy a free, credible and fair electoral system. When Naira change came, Nigerians endured the hardship hoping it was designed to curb votebuying introduced by APC in 2019 electoral season. But on February 25, 2023, Buhari’s promise not to allow anybody to intimidate Nigerians to vote against their conscience failed woefully as political thugs seized the day openly harassing and truncating the voters’ right to exercise their franchise.

At the end, INEC disobeyed the law guiding its operations and awarded a dubious result that two major parties, the PDP and LP have dismissed as a sham. As the general elections come to a gloomy end on March 11, 2023, President Buhari will be retiring from his presidential throne on May 29, 2023 but it is debatable if his conscience will be free or pricked to know that he and APC made promises since 2015 and for 2023 general elections he promised to enthrone clean electoral system. On both counts he and APC failed. It was as if he issued a promissory note that turned dud. Do Nigerian leaders care about legacy?

If they do, I wonder what President Buhari will hoist his hope of an enduring legacy. Is it in good laws and rule of law, excellent infrastructure renewal or social reforms or security and social harmony of Nigeria? On all accounts, President Buhari has failed to keep his promises to Nigerians since 2015 to 2023. He will be remembered as a political adventurer, a promise-breaker and a poor politician from whose presidential desk policies and actions issued to make Nigeria divided, hopeless and poorer than he met it.

Like this: Like Loading...