Sports

Presidential reception for Team Nigeria to hold September 15

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Presidential reception for the victorious Team Nigeria athletes to the just concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham has been scheduled to hold on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja. The Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, who disclosed this on Friday in his office in Abuja, stated that this is in recognition of the historic performance of the Team, which is the best ever since 1950 (72 years ago) when Nigeria first participated at the Games, which led to President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval that a special reception be held in their honour.

Dare stated further that the event is also part of the country’s way of appreciating the Team’s great act of sacrifice, patriotism and determination, demonstrated at the Games which has brought Nigeria into positive global focus. For harvesting 35 medals for the country, made up of 12 gold, nine silver and 14 bronze and lifting the nation’s name high as Number 1 in Africa, the Minister reiterated the present administration’s commitment to the development of sports, assuring that the Ministry on its part, will continue to create an enabling environment for sports to thrive, not just as a recreation but also as a business and means of investment. He called on all sports loving philanthropists in the country to embrace the adopt-an-athlete initiative of the Ministry and join hands with government in the promotion of sports in Nigeria. On behalf of the top Management Staff of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development as well as the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Dare thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for granting approval for the Presidential reception.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

