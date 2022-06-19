Politics

Presidential Running Mate: Okowa’s an asset – Atiku

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said his running mate in next year’s election, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is an asset to the campaign.

Atiku named Okowa, Delta State Governor, as his running mate last Thursday, and said it was based on his executive and legislative experience.

The former vice president in a statement on Sunday said he shared a lot of common personality attributes with his running mate.

“He is a fine gentleman, but tenacious. His experience as a Senator will come in handy in some of the legislative reforms that are urgently needed to reformat our governmental processes,” he said.

According to Atiku, the most important decision that any candidate for an executive position in a democracy must make is the choice of a running mate.

“The office of the president in particular requires that the holder of that office must have clarity of mind on decision-making,” he said.

The PDP candidate noted that: “Countries that have acquired more experiences in democratic acculturation, the choice that a presidential candidate makes about their running mates, and how they make the decision, provides a window of assessing their preparedness for the job that potentially waits ahead of them.

“In meeting up with this expectation, and more importantly to ensure that I make a pick of a running mate that you shall be proud of, it became necessary for me to be introspective about my choice.

“Ifeanyi and I are incurable optimists in the future of Nigeria and the promises it holds as one united, peaceful and prosperous country.

“Having him on the ticket brings a lot of assets to our campaign.

“In the months ahead to the general election, together with other great leaders of our party, the Peoples Democratic Party and, with your esteemed support, we shall work very hard to ensure convincing victory for our party.

“A victory for the PDP in the general election is a victory for Nigeria. When we win, Nigeria wins. The stakes in the election are very high, and it gives me tremendous joy that I can count on your support to win the election and get to work in earnest.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

