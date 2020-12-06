Politics

Presidential system not working for Nigeria – Attah 

Former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Obong Victor Attah has asserted that the presidential system of government has failed in Nigeria
Attah has therefore advocated a return to the parliamentary system of government, to enable communities select and elect people to represent them.
Speaking during a virtual Public Policy Dialogue,  Promoted by Ricchezza Initiative for Social Empowerment in Uyo at the weekend, Attah said a government that must impact on the people must  originate from, and maintain regular interface with the community.
The elder statesmen regretted that the cost of election in the presidential system has robbed the masses off the allegiance of their representatives, as public office holders  now strive to satisfy the yearnings of their sponsors at the determent of the people they ought to have  represented.
His words;  “I came here with something; “COME LET US REASON TOGETHER” cause I knew that whatever you are, whatever your exposure, however, intelligent you are, you can’t do it alone, you must have a community that works with you, tell you what their needs are, tell you what their demands are and leadership means being able to fulfill those things for the people.
“Today, people do not truly communicate with their  representatives because they did not really seriously need their vote to get into offices. That is why the presidential system is not working for Nigeria.
“The parliamentary system made it possble for those representing the community to be elected by the community, not the party, not the law court. The people would know who they want. You cannot rig the conscience of the people.
“The cost of election today is tremendously expensive, making it difficult for public office holders to do what the communities want. They do what the sponsors want. To campaign across the country in the case of presidential election or across the state for those contesting as governors, you need a lot of money. So the moment you are sworn into office, you focus on your sponsors.”

