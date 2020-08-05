Presidential task team: 80% of Apapa restoration expected by December

Concerned by lingering transportation challenges in Tin Can-Mile 2 axis of Apapa, Executive Vice-Chairman, Presidential Task Team on Restoration of Law and Order in Apapa and its environs, Kayode Opeifa, has said that most of the issues responsible for the slow movement into the port would be resolved by December, 2020. The taskteam, which blamed the traffic challenges motorists and commutters faced on the axis on lack of proper coordination and communication among stakeholders, also said that the situation in the axis could improve if the port was more efficient, saying that the inefficiency would also determine the number of trucks found on the roads.

Speaking on issues responsible for the slow pace of movement into Apapa from the axis, Opeifa, in collaboration with Nigerian Shippers Council, NSC, said there was the need for commuters and other stakeholders to understand factors that were responsible for teething problems and challenges confronting residents and workers. According to him, many were unaware that the roads leading to the ports were under construction and that trucks only manage a designated corridor to access the port. He added that most drivers were unaware and those who were aware of this, used the opportunity to extort their principals.

The vice-chairman who, spoke after a tour of facilities in and around the port area in Apapa, said there was the need for stakeholders to take ownership of the place. He said: “There is no problem on this axis of Apapa, what we have are issues. The issues are that construction is ongoing and a lot of transporters don’t have the information which their agencies, authorities owed them.

“They need to inform their client and find a way to inform the public. This is because a lot of people are taking advantage of the happenings to extort their principals, drivers exploiting the managers, mangers exploiting the shippers, shippers exploiting you and I.

