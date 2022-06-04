Presidential ticket: APC govs in fight to the finish

Northern governors bait Lagos, Ogun with Senate Presidency

All seems not to be well within the ranks of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) two days to the commencement of the Special National Convention slated for between Monday and Wednesday. This is because the governors elected on the platform of the party are sharply divided along regional lines over the choice of Presidential candidate of the party for the forthcoming general election. Sources within the party told Saturday Telegraph during the week that a series of meetings that had taken place in Abuja during the past week failed to resolve the matter as the governors are believed to have stood their ground regarding their choices.

According to those in the know regarding happenings in the party, while Governors from the North are maintaining that the region should produce the successor to the incumbent Muhammadu Buhari, their Southern colleagues are bent on ensuring that power rotates to their region come 2023. The source stated that but for the spirited efforts of two Southern governors from the South West namely Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) and Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the advocates of North retaining power would have carried the day as their efforts were said to have yielded impacts on others in the South.

One of the sources who pleaded not to be named told our correspondent in Lagos on Thursday night that, “It is true that the (Northern) governors had settled for a northern candi-date, but Dapo Abiodun and Sanwo-Olu are still fighting back to overturn the decision.” Findings by our correspondent revealed that the duo of Abiodun and Sanwo-Olu are fighting to protect the aspirations of the two leading presidential candidates from the region who are indigenes of their respective states.

While the Lagos State governor is rooting for the emergence of one of his predecessors in office, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Abiodun on the other hand is rooting for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who hails from his state. Four aspirants from the North, namely Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi, his counterpart from Jigawa, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru, a former Zamfara State governor, Alhaji Sani Yerima and the incumbent Senate President, Alhaji Ahmed Lawan, collected and returned expression of interest and nomination forms of the party. On the other hand, 23 others from the South had also collected the same set of forms to vie for the Presidency but of the lot, Tinubu and Osinbajo are seen as front runners.

Commenting on the development, the source said, “They (pro-Northern candidate governors) are insisting on picking among the four northerners; Yahaya Bello, Yerima, Lawan and Badaru.” He (the source) added that “The plan is being hatched and carried out by some influential personalities who are using some Northern governors as proxies.” Sensing the resolve of their Southern colleagues, the source stated that those plotting to float a Northern candidate for the party had gone further to dangle the Senate Presidency carrot between Sanwo-Olu and Abiodun in a bid to break their resolve.

“They are now using the Senate Presidency as bait to divide Dapo Abiodun and Sanwo-Olu. They are asking Sanwo-Olu and Dapo Abiodun to meet and present a ranking member to become the next Senate President,” the source said. The plan was to get Sanwo- Olu to prevail on the current Deputy Speaker of Lagos Assembly, Mr. Wasiu Sani-Esinlokun, who recently won the ticket of the party for the Lagos Central District to drop his aspiration for the Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila.

The source also added that the same pressure is being mounted on Abiodun to drop his current Chief of Staff, Olatokunbo Joseph Talabi, for the immediate past governor and current member representing Ogun Central District, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, to return to Senate. The plan is to make either of the two the next Senate President in the new dispensation. Another source who is highly placed in the party’s hierarchy blurted to our correspondent in a telephone chat on Friday, that from all indications, Bello might eventually be picked, wondering if the whole game plan was towards projecting the candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) into power.

“Who’s Yahaya Bello, what electoral value does he have? Northern agenda is what is at play here but I think he will defeat Atiku. They will rig him in.” The source who also begged not to be mentioned said. Another source within the APC’s National Secretariat on Friday told our correspondent that the final decision on the issue will however be taken on Monday, when President Buhari is expected to meet stakeholders to fashion out the way forward. Many of the combatants are still in Abuja, the nation’s capital, where serious horsetrading is currently going on ahead of the planned meeting with Buhari who returned to the country on Friday from Spain.

