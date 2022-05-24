News Top Stories

Presidential Ticket: PDP tilts towards N’East

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Felix Nwaneri Despite throwing the contest for its 2023 presidential ticket open, there are indications that the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is working towards the emergence of a standard-bearer from the NorthEast geopolitical zone.

 

The main opposition party has cleared 15 aspirants for its special national conventionscheduled forFriday and three out of the five aspirantsfromtheNorththat is favoured to pick the party’s presidential ticket are from the North-East.

 

They are former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed and ex-banker, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen. The other two aspirants of northern extraction are former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki (North Central) and Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal (North-West). However, four days to the special national convention at which PDP delegates will elect the party’s presidential standard-bearer, some leaders of the party from the North are calling for a revisit of the consensus arrangement to ensure that their region does not lose out.

 

Findings by New Telegraph revealed that the party leaders have equally narrowed down their search for apresidentialcandidateto Atiku and Mohammed, who bothhailfromtheNorth-East.

 

The choice of the former vice president and the Bauchi State governor, New Telegraph learnt, was informed by the fact that their zone has not produced a president in the present dispensation. It was also learnt that the move is to ensurethatonlyan aspirantwhohasthecapacity to win the election emerges as candidate.

 

Attempts by the northern aspirantstoforgeaconsensus among themselves collapsed about a month ago. The failurewasasaresultof theGeneral Ibrahim Babangida-led  Northern Elders’ shortlisting of two of the aspirants – Saraki and Mohammed as jointconsensuscandidates of the region.

 

Although Atiku opted out of the consensus arrangement when it was first muted, it was however gathered that he is being considered becauseof hispoliticalstrength and financial muscle. But the odd seems to be in favour of Governor Mohammed, who according to PDP sources, swayed most party delegatesduringhisconsultation visits across the 36 states of the federation.

 

A party chieftain, who spoke on the chances of the Bauchi State governor said: “Although Atiku is two-term vice president, Bala Mohammed equally parades a rich profile. He is a journalist, federal civil servant who rose from level eight to level 17 and servedinstrategic ministries as well as the presidency, former senator, ex-minister of the Federal capital Territory and a former member of the Federal Executive Council and presently governor.

 

“Hisloyaltytothepartyas well as performance in office whether as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and as governor of Bauchi since 2019 he assumed office, among others, also speak for him. At various stops during theconsultation, delegatesexpressed excitement over his passion, sincerity and sense of patriotism.”

 

Another party source, who spoke on chances of the Bauchi State governor, said thatnominatingAtiku, Saraki or Tambuwal as PDP’s presidential candidate will amount to rewarding those who abandoned the party in 2013 and teamed up with the APCtodefeatthepartyinthe 2015 presidential election. “We have not forgotten how Atiku, Saraki and TambuwalabandonedPDPahead of the 2015 elections.

 

While they enjoyed with the APC and threw the country into its present miserable state, it took the physical and moral presence, financial support and organizational acumen of loyal party leaders such as Bala Mohammed and Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, tokeepthepartygoing.

 

“If not for the steadfastness of the likes of Bala Mohammed and Nyesom Wike, the party would have gone under.

 

It is against this backdrop that our delegates will consider those who stood behind themthroughthickand thininelectingapresidential candidate for the forthcoming election, and I will assure you that Bala Mohammed stands shoulder high among the 15 aspirants,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Nigerians’re competitive home, abroad, Buhari tells UAE’s Foreign Minister

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammmadu Buhari has told the Minister of State, Foreign Affairs of United Arab Emirates (UAE), Shaikh Shakboot Alnahyan, that Nigerians are competetive both at home and abroad. While urging Nigerians in diaspora to always abide by the rules of their host countries, the President welcomed the UAE’s offer to partner with Nigeria in the […]
News

Benin coalition tackles Obaseki over looted artefacts

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

A coalition of Benin youths yesterday tackled the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki over plans by the state government to build the Edo Museum of West African Arts that will house the repatriated artefacts. The opposition by the youth groups came barely one week after Obaseki at the 2021 National Commission for Museums and […]
News

Syrian soldier killed in Israeli missile attack near Damascus

Posted on Author Reporter

  A Syrian soldier has been killed and five wounded in an Israeli attack near the capital, Damascus, Syrian state media said. The Israeli army acknowledged it struck Syrian facilities early on Wednesday using targeting aircraft, including “radar and anti-aircraft batteries”. The Syrian news agency SANA said surface-to-surface missile attacks “from the direction of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica