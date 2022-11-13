Presidential Town Hall Debate: Sowore, Yabagi, Adebayo, Umeadi unfold agenda on security 

Onwuka Nzesji, Onyekachi Eze and Emmanuel Onani in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyole Sowore has said he plans to embark on constitutional reforms to restructure the security architecture of Nigeria and allow state police to tackle the growing insecurity in the country should he be elected president next year.

Sowore, who unfolded this agenda at the Second Edition of the Presidential Town Hall Debate organised by Arise Television on Sunday, said there is the need to fix the Constitution and allow the creation of state police, campus police and community police.

“The problem of insecurity in the country is hunger, inequality, corruption and unemployment. We have many unmanned borders. I used to say that there is no need for the closure of borders because Nigeria doesn’t have borders. Nigeria is borderless, we don’t have an effective homeland security and that is why we are getting security wrong,” he said.

The AAC candidate expressed fears that the next year’s elections may not hold in 25 per cent of the 36 states in Nigeria due to insecurity.

The presidential candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Yabagi Sani, also said there is a need to amend the constitution and make provision for the creation of state police.

Sani, who blamed the current insecurity on poverty, said that if elected, he will govern with the rule of law. He said that under his watch, the various security agencies will work in collaboration with one another by sharing intelligence instead of working at cross purposes. He promised to also deal with poverty, which according to him is a key contributing factor to the current insecurity.

Similarly, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof Peter Umeadi also concurred with the other candidates on the amendment of the constitution for the creation of state police.

Umeadi suggested that young Nigerians undergoing the compulsory one year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) should be made to under go military training to equip them to defend their fatherland.

On his own part, the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo said he would adopt a leadership style whereby security will not be politicised.

According to Adebayo, part of the reason for the current insecurity is the appointment of “political activists” into the security system. He said that such politicians would always take decisions based on political exigencies rather than on the facts on the ground because they are interested in the security budget.

