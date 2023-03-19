Presidential victory not for grandstanding, says Shettima

The Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, has said the Presidential victory of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was not for grandstanding. He stated this in Maiduguri yesterday after casting his votes for the Governorship and State Assembly. According to him, it was a victory that calls for work in repositioning the country. Speaking on the victory and what should be done, he said: “We are a great nation chained by ineptitude, chained by corruption, chained by division and for the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, his job has been cut out for him. “We will engage in national unity and cohesion.

The stability of the nation is much more important than any political gains. We will work assiduously for the growth of the nation; we will not grandstand. It is not a time for us to celebrate over our victory. It is a period for sober reflection, for introspection, for reaching out to various interest groups to see that the stability of the nation is put to the highest pedestal.” Shettima, who voted as a Vice President-elect, reacting to the question on how he feels about it said: “Well, there is nothing as humble as success. “To me, success is a call to service, not for grandstanding.

I am not better than you in any yardstick. In fact, in terms of physical prowess, you are better. So, power is the most ephemeral of all gifts to humanity. “To me, I believe it should be a call for service, not for grandstanding. We should work and we should coalesce into a single force by addressing some of the challenges facing us as a people and as a nation.” The Vice President-elect, who voted at 11am in his polling unit, of Lamsula Jabbamari ward of Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC), Borno State reacted to the low turnout of voters. Reacing to the low turnout, he said: “So many factors must have been responsible for low turnout of voters but I believe it is too early to pass judgment on the turnout of voters. As we moved round the city, we have seen people queuing to vote. May be we will have the complete picture around 2 – 2:30pm, so that we can make an informed judgment instead of rushing to pass judgement on an ongoing exercise. But by and large, the beauty of the whole exercise is that no Nigerian has been disenfranchised, no Nigerian has been stopped from exercising his franchise. That is the beauty of the game and we believe that in the fullness of time the voices of Nigerians would be reflected in the outcome of the elections, just like it happened three weeks ago.”

