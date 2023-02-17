News

…President’s broadcast on naira policy, subjudice – CDD

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) yesterday’s broadcast by President Muhammadu Buhari on the crisis caused by the implementation of the naira redesign and cash swap policy, was subjudice.CDD in a statement by its Director, Idayat Hassan, noted that the president’s approval for the recirculation of the old N200 bank notes, alongside the redesigned notes till April 10, 2023, was contrary to the position of the Supreme Court on a case concerning the policy. The statement reads The apex court ruling on the implementation of the redesign policy is that the old notes remain legal tender until the court gives a final verdict.

“It therefore amounts to a flagrant disobedience and violation of the orders of the highest court in the land for the president to carry on as if the ruling of the Supreme Court is of no effect,” the electoral monitoring body stated. CDD said the broadcast was an affront on the rule of law, and the principle of separation of powers. “In a constitutional democracy, which is anchored on the rule of law and separation of powers, the president’s action amounts to an unconstitutional power grab, which degrades our democracy. “President Buhari’s decision has dire consequences for the 2023 general elections, which are less than 10 days away,” it warned. According to the body, the flagrant side-stepping of the Supreme Court’s decision does no good for Nigeria, the elections and the nation’s democracy.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Stakeholders urge speedy passage of Gender Equality Bill

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

Stakeholders at a oneday capacity building workshop on National Gender Policy Implementation in Umuahia, Abia State capital, have expressed worry over Nigeria’s global ranking in gender issues, saying the time had come for the passage of the Gender Equality bill by the National Assembly. Nigeria is said to rank 128 out of 149 countries globally […]
News

NAFDAC warns impostors

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

The attention of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has been drawn to the activities of some impostors and fraudulent individuals impersonating the Director General  of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye via her social media accounts, Facebook and Linkedin. This development was revealed during a press briefing by NAFDAC on the Substandard […]
News

Chrisland Schools promote ethnic inclusion with language, others

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Determined to continuously promote art, culture and ethnic inclusion, Chrisland Schools has organised a Language, Art and Culture Day across all its units.   This year’s event with the theme; ‘Culture Resonates’ in Chrisland School Opebi, featured a display of various Nigerian, African and international cultures by the pupils. Parents, dignitaries, and special guests in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica