…President’s broadcast on naira policy, subjudice – CDD

Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) yesterday’s broadcast by President Muhammadu Buhari on the crisis caused by the implementation of the naira redesign and cash swap policy, was subjudice.CDD in a statement by its Director, Idayat Hassan, noted that the president’s approval for the recirculation of the old N200 bank notes, alongside the redesigned notes till April 10, 2023, was contrary to the position of the Supreme Court on a case concerning the policy. The statement reads The apex court ruling on the implementation of the redesign policy is that the old notes remain legal tender until the court gives a final verdict.

“It therefore amounts to a flagrant disobedience and violation of the orders of the highest court in the land for the president to carry on as if the ruling of the Supreme Court is of no effect,” the electoral monitoring body stated. CDD said the broadcast was an affront on the rule of law, and the principle of separation of powers. “In a constitutional democracy, which is anchored on the rule of law and separation of powers, the president’s action amounts to an unconstitutional power grab, which degrades our democracy. “President Buhari’s decision has dire consequences for the 2023 general elections, which are less than 10 days away,” it warned. According to the body, the flagrant side-stepping of the Supreme Court’s decision does no good for Nigeria, the elections and the nation’s democracy.

