President’s economic policies impoverishing masses –Falana

A rights group, Alliance on Surviving COVID-19 and Beyond (ASCAB), has faulted the economic policies of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, saying it is impoverishing the masses. In an open letter to the president dated 28th September, 2020 and signed by its Interim National Chairman, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), ASCAB lamented that Buhari’s economic policies have heaped more burden on ordinary Nigerians far higher than those of his predecessors.

In the letter titled, “Government policies make the downtrodden poorer”, the group disclosed that despite the suspension of the nationwide strike called by organised labour, it will be supporting protests to achieve its aims of the reversal of hike in prices of fuel and electricity tariff. “We will continue to support the strike by ASUU for proper funding of the educational sector. We will also support the unions in the health sector for proper funding for that sector.

Finally, we will continue to support protests and strikes for the implementation of agreements with the government in the education and health sectors and for the full implementation of the minimum wage of N30,000 in all states.

We will also be campaigning for another increase in the minimum wage next year,” the group said. ASCAB added that arguments by government that it decided to remove ‘fuel subsidy’ because it benefits only the rich and not the masses does not hold water.

It said the view contradicts Buhari’s belief prior to his emergence as President in 2015. “We reject this argument, as you rejected it during your pre-2015 electoral campaigns, when you argued correctly then that any government that said there was fuel subsidy was a fraudulent government. We agree and adopt your argument that what is being subsidised is corruption, inability to fight corruption, incompetence and inefficiency in the oil sector.

“Mr. President, your electoral promises to the Nigerian people was that the Federal Government under your watch would subsidise production and not importation, that you would make the refineries work and in fact, build more refineries so that apart from satisfying domestic demand, your government would also export petroleum products. “Unfortunately, your government has failed to fulfill these electoral promises. Mr. President, your preelection electoral promises remains the only solution. The ordinary people of Nigeria continue to reject any other measure as fraudulent, anti-poor people and pro-oil dealers.

The policy of fuel price increases hurts the masses. “There is a relationship between the price of fuel and prices of all other goods and services. The masses rely heavily on road transportation; once there is a rise in transportation costs, the prices of all other goods and services are bound to rise simultaneously.,” the group added.

