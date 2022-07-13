News Top Stories

President’s ‘enough’s enough’ is wishful thinking, won’t resolve varsities’ decadence –ASUU

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

The Academic Staff Union of Unive r s i t i e s (ASUU), yesterday, said that rather than calling on the union to reconsider its position on the ongoing strike, President Muhammadu Buhari should consider proper funding of the university system, and save the institutions from imminent collapse due to paucity of funding. The National President of the union, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, who spoke with New Telegraph by phone, said the President should consider the report of the committee he set up on the face-off that led to the strike with a view to doing the needful so as to reopen the universities.

 

President Buhari had on Monday during the visit of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors to him in Daura, his home town for the Sallah celebration, called on ASUU members to reconsider their position on the on-going strike, saying: “Enough is enough.” Meanwhile, ASUU in a statement issued yesterday in response to the President Buhari’s statement, said it was with painful and heartfelt amusement that the union received his comical statement and laughable call yesterday that “enough is enough” on the almost five-month old strike embarked on by the union. According to ASUU, the strike was occasioned and forced on its members by the crass insensitivity, nonchalant disposition, ineptitude and crass indifference to the fate of public university education in the country under Buhari’s leadership. The union, who faulted the President’s saying that enough is enough, said it was mere wishful thinking and will not resolve the present decadence in our universities nor stop the present struggle to reposition our public universities. The statement, tagged: “Mr. President Sir: When and Why Enough Cannot Be Enough,” said: “It is with painful and heartfelt amusement that we received your comical statement and laughable call yesterday that enough is enough on the almost five-month old strike action of our union, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), occasioned and forced on us by the crass insensitivity, nonchalant disposition, ineptitude and crass indifference to the fate of public university education in the country under your leadership.” The union insisted that enough will not be enough until the President does the needful and acts presidentially by signing the renegotiated agreement before him, authorise the end to the ruinous, evil and exploitative IPPIS and the adoption of UTAS, payment of outstanding allowances, stoppage of the proliferation of universities and ensure the proper funding of public universities, among other demands. The statement signed by the Zonal Coordinator, ASUU-Lagos, Zone, Comrade Adelaja Odukoya, said that all other teaching and non-teaching staff unions in the nation’s public university system, as well as unions in other tertiary education levels in the country were also on strike for similar reasons, belied and exposed the ridiculous disposition and propaganda to paint ASUU black in the face of the Nigerian public, who has seen through the shenanigan, deliberate, systemic and orchestrated agenda of the present government. “This is not only to undermine, but to comprehensively destroy public university education in unpatriotic obedience to the slavish and destructive command of the neoliberal high command to which the soul of this administration and its forbears seems to be irrevocably sold,” he said. According to ASUU, if only the Buhari’s administration had taken the sacred responsibility for education and the future of the Nigerian youth seriously, this latter day unconvincing lamentation without doing anything would have been unnecessary. “Your Excellency, your position is to be on top of issues and solve national problems no matter how tough the situation is instead of hopeless lamentation and sermonizing. The various issues confronting our nation regarding the ongoing strike in the nation’s public universities will not be solved by presidential lamentations, but by executive actions induced by rare patriotism and nationalism,” the union added.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ember months: FRSC compiles list of bad roads in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe, Uyo

The Akwa Ibom Sector Commander of the  Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Mr Ochi Oga has said the command has done an audit of bad spots on major roads across the state.   Oga made this known to newsmen in Uyo on Monday while speaking on preparations for the ember months by the commission.   […]
News

Sanwo-Olu to upgrade alternative schools’ infrastructure

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo- Olu, has unveiled plans to fully rehabilitate its Alternative High School for Girls located in Agboju, Amuwo-Odofin Local Government and upgrade other skills acquisition facilities to accommodate dropouts. The Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Tokunbo Wahab, who disclosed this, said the proposed upgrade was aimed at attracting […]
News Top Stories

2023: Mass exodus hits Benue APC as top politicians join PDP

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

The ranks of the governing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State swelled up at the weekend as top notchers of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) dumped the party ahead of the 2023 general election.   This followed the massive exodus of APC supporters to the PDP during a “Mega Defection Rally” in Utyondo […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica