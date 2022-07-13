President’s ‘enough’s enough’ is wishful thinking, won’t resolve varsities’ decadence –ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Unive r s i t i e s (ASUU), yesterday, said that rather than calling on the union to reconsider its position on the ongoing strike, President Muhammadu Buhari should consider proper funding of the university system, and save the institutions from imminent collapse due to paucity of funding. The National President of the union, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, who spoke with New Telegraph by phone, said the President should consider the report of the committee he set up on the face-off that led to the strike with a view to doing the needful so as to reopen the universities.

President Buhari had on Monday during the visit of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors to him in Daura, his home town for the Sallah celebration, called on ASUU members to reconsider their position on the on-going strike, saying: “Enough is enough.” Meanwhile, ASUU in a statement issued yesterday in response to the President Buhari’s statement, said it was with painful and heartfelt amusement that the union received his comical statement and laughable call yesterday that “enough is enough” on the almost five-month old strike embarked on by the union. According to ASUU, the strike was occasioned and forced on its members by the crass insensitivity, nonchalant disposition, ineptitude and crass indifference to the fate of public university education in the country under Buhari’s leadership. The union, who faulted the President’s saying that enough is enough, said it was mere wishful thinking and will not resolve the present decadence in our universities nor stop the present struggle to reposition our public universities. The statement, tagged: “Mr. President Sir: When and Why Enough Cannot Be Enough,” said: “It is with painful and heartfelt amusement that we received your comical statement and laughable call yesterday that enough is enough on the almost five-month old strike action of our union, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), occasioned and forced on us by the crass insensitivity, nonchalant disposition, ineptitude and crass indifference to the fate of public university education in the country under your leadership.” The union insisted that enough will not be enough until the President does the needful and acts presidentially by signing the renegotiated agreement before him, authorise the end to the ruinous, evil and exploitative IPPIS and the adoption of UTAS, payment of outstanding allowances, stoppage of the proliferation of universities and ensure the proper funding of public universities, among other demands. The statement signed by the Zonal Coordinator, ASUU-Lagos, Zone, Comrade Adelaja Odukoya, said that all other teaching and non-teaching staff unions in the nation’s public university system, as well as unions in other tertiary education levels in the country were also on strike for similar reasons, belied and exposed the ridiculous disposition and propaganda to paint ASUU black in the face of the Nigerian public, who has seen through the shenanigan, deliberate, systemic and orchestrated agenda of the present government. “This is not only to undermine, but to comprehensively destroy public university education in unpatriotic obedience to the slavish and destructive command of the neoliberal high command to which the soul of this administration and its forbears seems to be irrevocably sold,” he said. According to ASUU, if only the Buhari’s administration had taken the sacred responsibility for education and the future of the Nigerian youth seriously, this latter day unconvincing lamentation without doing anything would have been unnecessary. “Your Excellency, your position is to be on top of issues and solve national problems no matter how tough the situation is instead of hopeless lamentation and sermonizing. The various issues confronting our nation regarding the ongoing strike in the nation’s public universities will not be solved by presidential lamentations, but by executive actions induced by rare patriotism and nationalism,” the union added.

