President’s exit agenda, fresh fake promises –PDP

Nigeria’s main o p p o s i t i o n party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused President Muhammad Buhari of engaging in another round of false promises by presenting his agenda for the next three years to foreign envoys. But the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has hit back at the opposition party, stating that PDP’s era of voodoo economics, failed projects and institutionalised corruption is over. PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, recalled that in 2015 when he was running for presidency for the first time, Buhari and his party, the APC, packaged a litany of promises with which they swayed Nigerians, only to renege on assumption of office.

The party listed some of the promises to include, payment of N5,000 monthly allowance to indigent Nigerians, provision of massive employment, free housing, monthly allowances to discharged corps members, reduction in price of fuel, revamping of the nation’s refineries, making the naira to be at par with the US dollar, among others. “On assumption of office, President Buhari reduced the litany of promises to three cardinal undertakings of ending insurgency and insecurity, fighting corruption and improving on the economy.

“It is no longer news that President Buhari has failed in all these three undertakings to Nigerians,” PDP said. The party noted that in the last five years under Buhari, insecurity has worsened in the country with bandits, insurgents and kidnappers running over towns and communities in various states, including President Buhari’s home state, Kastina. According to the PDP, the president, who promised to lead from the front in the fight against the insurgents, is receding in the safety and comfort of the Aso Presidential villa.

The party added that the Buhari administration had not only wrecked the Nigerian economy, but has turned the once prosperous nation into the poverty capital of the world. It regretted that hunger and starvation, escalated unemployment, high cost of food, reduced life expectancy, high morbidity rate and collapsed infrastructure have now forced Nigerians to resort to suicide and slavery abroad as options.

“Contrary to its promise, the Buhari administration has increased the price of fuel from N87 in 2015 to the current N148 per litre; the naira now exchanges as high as N500 to a dollar against N160 margin in 2015; our refineries have still not received attention. “Under President Buhari, no sector of our national life has witnessed any improvement. Imposition of suppressive tariffs and taxes, including an increased Value Added Tax (VAT) from five per cent to 7.5 per cent; huge foreign borrowings that are siphoned by APC leaders and other anti-people policies have become the order of the day.

“Furthermore, under President Buhari, corruption has worsened as even detailed in the reports by various reputable international organisations such as the Transparency International (TI), with government providing cover for corrupt officials and their agents. “The stench of corruption oozing out from the various investigations in the National Assembly and the indictment of the head of the nation’s anti-corruption agency under Buhari exposes the decadence in the Buhari administration.

“It is, therefore, scandalous that the Buhari presidency could attempt to grandstand before foreign envoys and pull out another merry-go-round box of fake promises when Nigerians already know that it has no intentions of fulfilling such, nearly two years into Mr. President’s second and final term of four years. “In case he is not aware, President Buhari should be made to understand that Nigerians have moved ahead and are not ready to listen to new sugar coated fake promises of an incompetent government,” PDP advised.

The party described Buhari’s exit agenda as blank and empty promises, noting that the president who could no longer face Nigerians due to his unfulfilled promises, now seeks a face-saving measure of presenting the list of vacuous agenda to foreign envoys.

It reminded him that members of international community are already aware of the failures of his government. “It is embarrassing that after five years in office, President Buhari is still in campaign mood, reeling out empty promises, at a time other world leaders are showcasing their achievements; a development that further confirms that his administration has nothing to show in the last five years,” PDP stated. Meanwhile, spokesman for the APC, Yekini Nabena, stated that while President Buhari has listed nine people-focused priority areas that his administration will focus on in its remaining years in office, the PDP chooses to dwell on its “ignominious past and practices where voodoo economics, abandoned projects, institutionalised corruption were the order of the day.”APC said: “Under the President Buhari-led APC government, is Nigeria Africa’s largest economy? Yes.

Are we beginning to eat what we grow? Yes. Have we achieved a sustainable petroleum pricing template? Yes. Is institutionalised corruption and impunity still the norm? No. Is money spent on ongoing infrastructure projects being accounted for? Yes. With our steady climb in the global ease of doing business index, is Nigeria a profitable investment destination? Yes.

“For us in the APC, we will join well-meaning Nigerians in supporting and ensuring the achievements of President Buhari’s priority areas which will see among others, improved access to quality education, affordable health care, enhanced productivity, a thriving and sustainable economy…. “Nigerians will rather look with pride as newly constructed and launched rail services pass through their towns and upgraded airports that dot many state capitals. While there remains many more to do, we are definitely on the right trajectory of growth and development under the President Buhari government.”

