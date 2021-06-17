News Top Stories

Press Council Bill: NPAN condemns exclusion from public hearing

The Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN) has expressed surprise at its exclusion from a public hearing on the Nigerian Press Council (NPC) Amendment Bill scheduled for today. NPAN, in a statement issued yesterday by its President, Kabiru A. Yusuf and titled: “Why Exclude the Press from the Public Hearing on the Nigerian Press Council Bill?”, said as a stakeholder in the Nigerian media space, the NPAN should be a participant in the hearing of the bill.

The statement read: “Going by available information, the hearing had initially been scheduled for yesterday, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, along with four other media related bills. “As a stakeholder in the Nigerian media space, we don’t understand why print media owners have not been invited to participate in the hearing.

“This is contrary to earlier practice when the NPAN was invited to a public hearing on the same bill in the last Senate. This time around, we find it strange that we would get to know of this development by sheer happenstance.” NPAN, therefore, called on the leadership of the National Assembly, and the House of Representatives in particular, to redress the anomaly.

