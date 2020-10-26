Pressure mounts on Osimhen as striker fires blank again

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is beginning to feel the pressure at his new Serie A side Napoli after he failed to score again in Azzurri’s 2-1 win at Benevento on Sunday.

The Nigerian striker played for 90 minutes but he neither scored nor provided the assists that earned his side the 2-1 win away from home. A section of Napoli fans were reportedly unhappy with Osimhen’s contribution in Napoli’s 2-1 loss to AZ Alkmaar in the Europa Cup tie on Thursday after he also failed to hit the bull’s eye in the encounter as his side capitulated on their home soil.

The forward became the most expensive player in the history of the club when he joined from Lille last summer transfer window in a deal that reportedly worth $90 million.

However, after hitting the ground running with two hat tricks during their pre-season programme the striker’s hard work at the start of this term hasn’t been adequately rewarded with goals as he has managed just one strike in six matches.

He was expected to atone for his unimpressive showing midweek when they travelled to Benevento but it was hot shot Lorenzo Insigne who s h o n e again. Simil a r l y , it wasn’t a g o o d weekend for Eagles new revelation Zaidu Sanusi after he was sent off in action for FC Porto against his first club in Portugal, Gil Vicente.

The leftback was booked for the second time in the match on 74th minute. His first booking was in the 27th minute. Sanusi has been described as the next big thing in Nigerian football after the defender impressed since he transferred to Portuguese champions Porto and debuted or the Super Eagles.

However, William Troos- Ekong was picked as Man of the Match after Watford were held to a 1-1 draw by Bournemouth at the weekend. Ekong polled 53.6% of the votes, while Craig Cathcart got 26% and Stipe Perica had 20.4%.

Meanwhile, Alex Iwobi’s first start for Everton in the league this season ended in a disaster after the Toffees tasted their first defeat this season following a 2-0 loss to Southampton. Iwobi who replaced suspended Richardlisson played for 28th minute before he was hauled off for Bernard.

