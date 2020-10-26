Sports

Pressure mounts on Osimhen as striker fires blank again

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is beginning to feel the pressure at his new Serie A side Napoli after he failed to score again in Azzurri’s 2-1 win at Benevento on Sunday.

 

The Nigerian striker played for 90 minutes but he neither scored nor provided the assists that earned his side the 2-1 win away from home. A section of Napoli fans were reportedly unhappy with Osimhen’s contribution in Napoli’s 2-1 loss to AZ Alkmaar in the Europa Cup tie on Thursday after he also failed to hit the bull’s eye in the encounter as his side capitulated on their home soil.

 

The forward became the most expensive player in the history of the club when he joined from Lille last summer transfer window in a deal that reportedly worth $90 million.

 

However, after hitting the ground running with two hat tricks during their pre-season programme the striker’s hard work at the start of this term hasn’t been adequately rewarded with goals as he has managed just one strike in six matches.

 

He was expected to atone for his unimpressive showing midweek when they travelled to Benevento but it was hot shot Lorenzo Insigne who s h o n e again. Simil a r l y , it wasn’t a g o o d weekend for Eagles new revelation Zaidu Sanusi after he was sent off in action for FC Porto against his first club in Portugal, Gil Vicente.

 

The leftback was booked for the second time in the match on 74th minute. His first booking was in the 27th minute. Sanusi has been described as the next big thing in Nigerian football after the defender impressed since he transferred to Portuguese champions Porto and debuted or the Super Eagles.

 

However, William Troos- Ekong was picked as Man of the Match after Watford were held to a 1-1 draw by Bournemouth at the weekend. Ekong polled 53.6% of the votes, while Craig Cathcart got 26% and Stipe Perica had 20.4%.

 

Meanwhile, Alex Iwobi’s first start for Everton in the league this season ended in a disaster after the Toffees tasted their first defeat this season following a 2-0 loss to Southampton. Iwobi who replaced suspended Richardlisson played for 28th minute before he was hauled off for Bernard.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Bosso returns as F’Eagles coach, Amoo gets Eaglets job

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Former Flying Eagles coach Ladan Bosso has returned as the handler of the national U-20 team, 13 years after he took the side to the World Cup. The Nigeria Football Federation, in a press statement released by its Media Director, Demola Olajire, a copy of which was obtained by our correspondent also named erstwhile U-23 […]
Sports

Barca in talks with Koeman after sacking Setien – club source

Posted on Author Reporter

Barcelona are negotiating a deal to appoint Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman as the successor to Quique Setien, a club source said on Tuesday, as the Catalans look to rebuild after their 8-2 thrashing by Bayern Munich in the Champions League last week. Koeman is dearly loved at Barca for his playing career in Johan Cruyff’s […]
Sports

WE SHOULD STOP FORCING PLAYERS TO PLAY FOR SUPER EAGLES –SHORUNMU

Posted on Author CHARLES OGUNDIYA

Retired Super Eagles goalkeeper, Ike Shorunmu, in an interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA has heaped encomium on Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, over his performance in the two friendly games played against Algeria and Tunisia. Excerpts… What will be your assessment of Maduka Okoye in the two friendly games against Algeria and Tunisia? It was a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: