News Top Stories

Pressure on Kwankwaso to step down for Atiku

Posted on Author Olaolu Oladipo Comment(0)

…as North seeks consensus for ex-VP

Ahead of the forthcoming general elections, Saturday Telegraph has gathered that leaders in the Northern part of the country have moved to ensure that the region presents a consensus presidential candidate. Sources in the know told our correspondent in separate chats that many leaders in the North are favourably disposed to the candidature of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who is the candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). “Our people have resolved to adopt a consensus candidate for 2023 and the person they have picked is former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the PDP,” the source, who pleaded not to be named, said.

The source, who is a prominent member of the Northern Elders Forum, also stated that prominent leaders in the North have been mounting pressure on the Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, to drop his bid for the Adamawa State-born former VP. “I can tell you that our leaders in the North have commenced moves to pressurise Senator Kwankwaso to drop his presidential bid for Atiku Abubakar in the interest of our people,” the source said. Findings by our correspondent within the Kwankwaso camp revealed that the former Kano State governor has remained adamant to the pressures being pilled at him, with a vow to go ahead with his bid.

“Madugu (Kwankwaso’s sobriquet) has been bombarded with calls and visitations from prominent leaders in the North to drop his bid for Waziri (Atiku’s traditional title) but he (former Kano governor) has remained adamant,” a source within the NNPP told our correspondent. According to the source, Kwankwaso’s refusal might not be unconnected to the circumstances that led to his exit from the PDP, which people close to him said was very unpalatable.

“It would be difficult for Madugu to support the PDP because of the way some people close to Alhaji Atiku treated him when he was there, so such possibility is very remote,” the source said. When prodded to be more categorical on the options opened to the former minister, the source said, “I think even if he drops his bid, the only person Madugu would back is Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Anambra and ravages of yearly flood disasters!

Posted on Author Onah Onah

Genesis In 2012, the former Governor of Anambra state, Mr Peter Obi shed tears when he visited Ogbaru LG during one of the most devastating floods in the East of the Niger. Governor Obi who was seen knee-deep in the flood made frantic efforts to attract the Federal government disaster management agencies to proffer solutions […]
News

‘No silver bullet for coronavirus’, says WHO

Posted on Author Reporter

  There may never be a “silver bullet” to beat coronavirus, the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned. Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said while work on an “effective” vaccine is under way in several countries, a perfect one to end the pandemic may never be found, reports Sky News. Across the globe, […]
News

Oshiomhole: PDP provided documentary evidence that disqualified Obaseki

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, yesterday made a startling revelation on how leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) provided documentary evidence that led to the disqualification of Governor Godwin Obaseki from the governorship race. The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress had set up a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica