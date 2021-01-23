Pressure ruined U-23 Eagles’ chances at Rwanda 2016 CHAN –Osas Okoro

Enugu Rangers’ star, Osas Okoro, in this interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA shed some light on the behind-thescenes problems that contributed to the elimination of the home-based Super Eagles team in the group stages of the 2016 CHAN. Excerpts…

How did your career start?

It started a long time ago, and I am very grateful to God for keeping me till now in football.

What really made you decide to pick football as a career?

It’s in our blood, all my brothers play football and growing up, I always went with them to the field, watch them, run around with them and join them at some point to play the game. I will just say it is in my blood.

Meaning your parents allowed you to play football from a young age?

Not really, they didn’t allow me especially because I was just too young and fragile, but you know parents don’t go with us to school. So we always found a way to go out and play football; they didn’t really allow us to play football.

Could you talk more about your brothers who play football especially the one that became a professional…

My senior brother, the eldest in our family, was the only one that played football professionally. He played for Okomu United; he was captain of the team at some point. He was the only one that played to that level; the rest did not play up to that.

When did you come to a conclusion that football was your career?

A c t u a l l y, I broke t h r o u g h in 2004 w h e n w e played the NDDC Cup in Port Har- court; I was with my youth team then and we got to the final of the competition, but we failed to win the title. After the finals, a man came to me and got my details while promising that he would give me a call. When we returned to Benin after the tournament, I received a call that I should come to Bussdor, by then I was still too young. I didn’t really want to go because of the fear of the unknown.

As God would have it, it was like eight of us were invited so that gave me confidence that I am in the midst of my friends, so I decided to go with them. Getting to the place, I was the favourite they wanted to sign and they made it clear to my coach. Although they wanted to sign two others, my coach was asking for big amount of money for the three of us, so they told him that if he is asking for such, they will only sign me and they won’t sign the others, but that if he could take the amount they were offering, they will sign the three of us. The coach later agreed and that was how I started.

So it all started from Bussdor, where did you play again after that initial club?

I played one season in Bussdor and from there I went to Bayelsa United in 2006, that was where people started knowing me. I played like four years in Bayelsa United before I moved to Heartland.

Heartland at a time had some of the best players in the league, ThankGod Ike, Ikechukwu Ibenegbu, Olowo, Julius Ubido, Chinedu Efugh, and the likes, how was it playing among these players?

It was a great experience for me, playing among these people helped my knowledge of football from the little I already gathered from where I was coming. It was great playing with them. Coming from Bayelsa I already had some experience of playing at the highest level, coming to Heartland I saw a different quality and was able to tap from their experience too especially in the aspect of maturity.

Could you recount your national team story, where it all started for you?

I was still in Bayelsa when I was invited to the national team. I will say coach Monday Odigie contributed to my invitation to the national team. He was Bayelsa United coach and at that time we were doing well and he recommended some of us to the coach, we were lucky to have a national coach in our team. I was doing well at that time so I was invited alongside Chibuzor Okoronkwo. I started with the U-23 team, not like U-17, U-20.

Apart from playing with the U-23, you played with the home-based at the 2016 CHAN, what really happened in Rwanda?

The truth is the pressure in the last group game was too much. I don’t know if there was some pressure from the NFF to the coach, it was too much on us. We just wanted to get a draw and qualify for the next stage of the competition after leading the group with four points, but unfortunately, we lost out. It was very sad especially as we were thinking of getting to the final after the previous team won bronze in South Africa in 2014.

Apart from pressure, were there any issues in the team prior to the game or during the game that contributed to the loss?

I think it was just that pressure. We won the first game and drew the second game. I remember after the first game, the coach came to us and was like ‘Osas, Chikatara, una don score goals today o, make you no feel say una don arrive, you need to put your head down’ (Don’t think because you scored goals today, you have arrived, you must put your head down), you understand that type of talk, but seriously, that’s not what we needed at that time, we were expecting soothing words like, you guys have played well, just keep working hard, encouragement to keep us going, but it was the other way round for us, he was like you guys need to focus, it really added to the pressure.

What can you say about Coach Sunday Oliseh as an individual and as a coach?

One thing I like about him, he is a disciplined man, a straightforward person, his yes is always yes and no always no. He always stands by his word and does things the way they should be done. That’s Oliseh for you.

What’s the target with your current club, Rangers, where you won the league title a few years back after the club waited for 32 years?

I’ve been that lucky since I started my career, all the teams I played with, I have been opportune to win a trophy. I won the league with Bayelsa United, I won a double FA Cup with Heartland. I helped Rangers to the league title like you said after 32 years of waiting. However, during the whole process, we never had the kind of preparation we had now with Rangers before the start of this current season. I think this season will be a better season for Rangers and I can see us winning the title.

If you were not a footballer, what would you be?

I love music so much but unfortunately, I don’t know how to sing that much, but if I wasn’t playing football I would have come to Lagos, enter the street and try my best to succeed in music because I love it so much.

