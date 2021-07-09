Business

Prestige Assurance, Pharmadeko lead in N27bn loss

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Equities market’s key performance indices, the NGX All Share Index (ASI), yesterday fell by 0.08 per cent to halt days of gaining streak as profit takings hits the market following investors crave to increase capital gains. Driven by decline in value of blue chip companies, the market closed the trading day on a negative note.

Consequently, the All- Share Index dropped by 31.44 basis points or 0.08 per cent to close at 38,469.87 basis points as against 38,501.31 recorded the previous day while the market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N27 billion to close at N20.043 trillion from N20.070 trillion as market sentiment returned to the red zone. Meanwhile, a turnover of 190.45 million shares exchanged in 2,843 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The banking sub-sector was the most active during the day (measured by turnover volume); with 54.40 million shares exchanged by investors in 730 deals.

Volume in the subsector was largely driven by activities in shares of Fidelity Bank Plc and GT Holdings Company Plc. The premium sub-sector, boosted by activities in shares of Zenith Bank Plc and FBNH Plc, followed with a turnover of 47.63 million shares in 1,053 deals. The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 12, while decliners closed at 16. NEM Insurance Plc led the gainers’ table with a gain of 10 per cent to close at N2.20 per share while Courtiville Business Solutions Plc followed with a gain of 9.52 per cent to close at 23 kobo per share. Nacho Plc added 5.71 per cent to close at N2.59 per share.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Why Nigeria won’t fall into China’s debt trap, by experts

Posted on Author PAUL OGBUOKIRI

•Say waiver of sovereign immunity universal •China loans less than 4% of national debt   In this report, PAUL OGBUOKIRI takes a look at the recent controversy over the waiver-of-sovereignty clause in the rail construction contract between Nigeria and China and concludes that it was misplaced, wrongly focused on the technical issue of the waiver […]
Business

FirstBank’s CEO bags UI’s Alumni award

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, on Friday, bagged the University of Ibadan Alumni Association’s “Most distinguished Alumnus” award, just as he has stressed the importance of social infrastructure to boosting inclusive growth in the country.   Adeduntan, who stated this while delivering the Alumni Association’s 2020 […]
Business

IMF: Coronavirus crisis far from over

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…says more multilateral cooperation required The International Monetary Fund (IMF) yesterday warned that the coronavirus crisis was “far from over” and underscored the need for multilateral cooperation to ensure adequate supplies once a vaccine is developed. In an essay published in Foreign Policy magazine, IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, and Chief Economist, Gita Gopinath, said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica