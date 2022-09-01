Sports

Prestige Friendlies: Super Falcons arrive Kansas City for clash with USA

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya and Segun Bailey Comment(0)

Four Falconets make Waldrum’s list

Nine-time African champions, Super Falcons of Nigeria are in the United States of America on a two-match tour with the United States Women’s National Team, with the first of the two matches taking place at the Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City on Saturday, September 3. Both teams, already qualified for next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand, will clash again at the Audi Field in Washington, D. C. on Tuesday September 6. Coach Randy Waldrum has picked four members of Nigeria’s U-20 girls that reached the quarter finals at the just-concluded FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica, namely defenders Oluwatosin Demehin and Rofiat Imuran, and midfielders Esther Onyenezide and Deborah Abiodun. Home-based professionals Christy Ohiaeriaku, Akudo Ogbonna and Gift Monday are also in the delegation. First-choice goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, defender Osinachi Ohale, midfielder Toni Payne and forwards Rasheedat Ajibade and Uchenna Kanu will provide the spine for an interesting Nigeria selection.

The USWNT is the most successful team in the FIFA Women’s World Cup, having won half (4) of all eight championships competed for so far. The Stars & Stripes were champions of the very first edition in China in 1991, and then won on home soil in 1999, in Canada in 2015 and in France three years ago. The team has also won four Olympic women’s football gold medals and eight CONCACAF titles.

The Super Falcons have won the Women Africa Cup of Nations nine times, played in every edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup and also played at the 2000, 2004 and 2008 Olympic women’s football tournament. They remain the most successful women’s team on the African continent. The match in Kansas City will see Vlatko Andonovski, appointed Coach of USWNT at the end of 2019, return to his home area for the second time.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles

Akwa United
Sports

CAF competitions: Enyimba, Rivers, Bayelsa United target wins

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Newly-appointed Enyimba of Aba coach, Finidi George, will start his managerial job with a Nigerian club when he leads his wards against Senegalese side Diamba FC in the qualifying round of the CAF Confederation Cup. Enyimba were drawn bye in the preliminary round and will be looking forward to getting a good result away from […]
Sports

Registration for Easter junior tennis clinic excites Ikoyi Club

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The registration for this year’s Easter holiday junior tennis clinic organized by the tennis section of Ikoyi Club has surpassed the expectations of the organisers. Parents, coaches and guardians of budding tennis players have been turning up at the club to register their wards for the clinic expected to start on Tuesday April 19. While […]
Sports

Wike, Iyaye rate pre-season tourney high

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The governor of Rivers State, Nyeson Wike, and the state’s commissioner for sports, Boma Iyaye, have heaped praises on the organisers of the recently concluded Governor Wike Pre-Season Championship. Speaking during the final, the governor, ably represented by the Chairman of Rivers State PDP, Desmond Akawor, said the standard of play at the tournament was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica