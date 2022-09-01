Prestige Friendlies: Super Falcons arrive Kansas City for clash with USA

Four Falconets make Waldrum’s list

Nine-time African champions, Super Falcons of Nigeria are in the United States of America on a two-match tour with the United States Women’s National Team, with the first of the two matches taking place at the Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City on Saturday, September 3. Both teams, already qualified for next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand, will clash again at the Audi Field in Washington, D. C. on Tuesday September 6. Coach Randy Waldrum has picked four members of Nigeria’s U-20 girls that reached the quarter finals at the just-concluded FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica, namely defenders Oluwatosin Demehin and Rofiat Imuran, and midfielders Esther Onyenezide and Deborah Abiodun. Home-based professionals Christy Ohiaeriaku, Akudo Ogbonna and Gift Monday are also in the delegation. First-choice goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, defender Osinachi Ohale, midfielder Toni Payne and forwards Rasheedat Ajibade and Uchenna Kanu will provide the spine for an interesting Nigeria selection.

The USWNT is the most successful team in the FIFA Women’s World Cup, having won half (4) of all eight championships competed for so far. The Stars & Stripes were champions of the very first edition in China in 1991, and then won on home soil in 1999, in Canada in 2015 and in France three years ago. The team has also won four Olympic women’s football gold medals and eight CONCACAF titles.

The Super Falcons have won the Women Africa Cup of Nations nine times, played in every edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup and also played at the 2000, 2004 and 2008 Olympic women’s football tournament. They remain the most successful women’s team on the African continent. The match in Kansas City will see Vlatko Andonovski, appointed Coach of USWNT at the end of 2019, return to his home area for the second time.

