Pretty Mike dedicates birthday to those that died during the EndSARS protest

Controversial socialite, Pretty Mike has turned a new age and the entrepreneur took to his official Instagram page to share the news with his fans and followers. However, instead of celebrating, the club owner stated that he will be dedicating his special day to the people who died during the EndSARS protest that happened across the nation. Describing those people as heroes, Pretty Mike stated that they fell for a better nation.

The socialite went on to promise that he will be visiting people who got wounded during the protest and help them with their needs and wants. According to him, he is pleased that the Lord has blessed him so much that he can also uplift others. He wrote: “Happy Birthday To Me…28.10.2020…it’s meant to be a day of Celebration and Joy, but I have chosen to dedicate today to our fallen heroes in this struggle and movement for a better nation,……

I will also be visiting our wounded in their various hospitals and homes to stretch out a helping hand to their needs and wants ….. I am pleased and humbled that the Lord has blessed me so much that I can also uplift others.” Meanwhile, Pretty Mike had earlier said that beautiful lady is not meant for just one man. According to him, for a man to be able to keep one beautiful woman to himself in Lagos, he has to be able to do what eleven men can do.

