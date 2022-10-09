Pretty Mike pulls genitalia costume stunt at Don Jazzy’s mum’s funeral

Pretty Mike is at it again, doing a party stunt with an all-female entourage and a genitalia costume. The socialite attended a party with an entourage of ladies dressed in a costume mimicking the male genitalia. Onlookers could be seen dropping their jaws in shock as Mike strode in with his entourage following closely behind. It is gathered that the occasion was the funeral of the mother of Don Jazzy, the music producer and Mavin boss. The funeral event took place in Lagos on Friday, uniting Jazzy’s friends, family, and professional acquaintances. Mike’s move is the latest of such cases where the socialite would pull a shocking entry stunt and steal the spotlight. He stunned fans when he attended the 50th birthday of the monarch Adebola Dosunmu, the Akinsiku of Lagos. Mike was seen with a group dressed in occultthemed outfits, carrying a supposedly lifeless and nearly naked man. Much earlier, Mike similarly turned up at an event in Lagos with an entourage of women dressed as animals. In December 2021, he was at the birthday party of Eniola Badmus, the actress, with a group of semi-nude people. He also appeared at an event hosted by Ubi Franklin’s baby mama with a native doctor in August 2021. In 2017, Pretty Mike was arrested for one of such stunts after showing up with a number of ladies on dog leashes.

